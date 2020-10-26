The Rock Gashes Head Open Working Out, Tastes Blood Before Getting Stitches

✖

The Rock is a workout machine, this is news to no one. But as Dwayne Johnson revealed in an Instagram post today, his status as a mortal has also been confirmed. Johnson took to social media to reveal he suffered an on-site injury while his journey toward creating a gravitational pull for his biceps continues, posting a video where he's sporting an open head wound that will require some light medical attention. Fear not though, despite the gruesome gore on display, we're pretty sure Dwayne is fine."You get lumped up every once in a while and things happen," Johnson said in the video before sliding his finger through the blood and sampling its flavor. He added, "That's good, that's real good. Back to Work." Watch it for yourself below!

"We ain’t playin’ tiddlywinks and we ain’t reciting nursery rhymes - it’s called the #ironparadise for a reason and things get extremely intense," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "Threw around my 50lb chains ⛓ for a drop set - I got lumped up and need stitches 😂🧵 Taste your blood, keep training and stitch up later - rules of the house. And I can confirm my blood tastes like Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan (black and samoan) Hot Sauce🩸🤣😈💪🏾 Have a productive week, my friends - keep it light and a lil’ fun, but get after it like a MF."

Johnson is currently in the midst of filming the Netflix blockbuster Red Notice, starring alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, but his ruthless training seen above will no doubt have many highly anticipating his time as the DC anti-hero Black Adam. Though he's been attached to the part for the better part of a decade, production on the movie will seemingly take place in the near future, though Warner Bros. did recently remove the film's release date from their schedule entirely. Black Adam is on course for a spring 2021 shooting start in Georgia.