Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Shows Off “Mint Undies”

Taika Waititi is currently one of the busiest people in Hollywood. Not only did the director recently wrap production on his second Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, but he can currently be seen in theatres in both Free Guy and The Suicide Squad. He also produced a new series, Reservation Dogs, that premiered this week, and has plans to make a Star Wars movie. Despite his packed creative schedule, Waititi took some time this week to promote his friend and rugby star Jerome Kaino's new line of underwear, Mint Wear.

"My buddy @jeromekaino created these undies to promote healthier attitudes towards how we see our bodies. This isn't an ad, I'm not getting paid to promote anything, I just like these damn undies. They're comfy, they're made of bamboo, and here's the most insane thing... THEY SMELL LIKE MINT. Boys, finally you can have minty balls! What I love about this company is that they're focused on encouraging people to embrace the beauty of their bodies and feel confident in their own skin, no matter what size or shape you are. As you can see from their models. Ok that's all, now go buy some mint undies so you can smell good, bro," Waititi wrote. You can check out the photo of Waititi rocking the undies below:

In the past, Waititi has teased that Thor: Love and Thunder "is so insane and also very romantic." During a recent chat with Empire, the director emphasized that it's "the craziest film" he's ever done.

"Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done," Waititi shared. "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense," he added, "It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."

"It’s very different from Ragnarok," Waititi continued. "It’s crazier. I’ll tell you what’s different. There’ll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor, if you’ve seen the photos."

Thor: Love & Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022.