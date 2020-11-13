TikTok Ban Postponed After US Delays Shutdown

✖

The TikTok ban has been postponed after the United States has delayed the shutdown. After a summer full of arguing about the popular social media platform, it seems that the Oracle owned app will get to stay. President Donald Trump made it a mission to ban the Chinese-owned company after concerns around security began to swirl within the administration. It was a leading story in the lead-up to the election and now it seems to have dissipated into thin air. Today was supposed to be the feared day where things get shut down, but a judge in Philadelphia stopped it before it could get off the ground. Now, the Department of Justice has filed a notice about the case that said everything was fine for the moment.

“The Department is complying with the terms of this Order,” the department told the Federal Register, while noting that the ban would not become solidified (credit: ArsTechnica) “pending further legal developments.”

Over the summer, Vanessa Pappas, who was the acting CEO of the company, said that the platform was unbelievably grateful for the fan support. They were not going to stand for the app getting banned and let their displeasure about the move echo throughout social media.

“The outpouring of support for TikTok has been nothing short of humbling,” Pappas explained. “So, thank you to each and every one of you for sticking by us to form a true community on this app. We are here for you — and we are here for the long run. That’s why we’re thrilled to share that we are working with a U.S. tech partner to ensure that TikTok can continue to provide a home to each and every one of you— just as it does today, with no change to our users here in the U.S. or around the world.”

She continued, “We are incredibly inspired, grateful, and proud of our community and our teams are committed to keeping the app running just as you know and love it. To continue to share your daily moments that bring us all so much laughter, connectivity, and joy. We are TikTok, we are on this journey together, and we are just getting started. Thank You.”

