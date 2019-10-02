Toasted Coconut Cheerios to Debut in November

It’s October. Everything’s covered in pumpkin spice. Halloween is just around the corner so anything that isn’t covered in pumpkin spice is bringing the spooky, like Cold Stone’s black ice cream or the Spooky Black Cherry ICEE at AMC Theaters for The Addams Family movie. Even if you love pumpkin spice and Halloween, it can be a little much but folks looking for a different flavor adventure won’t have too much longer to wait. Toasted Coconut Cheerios are officially hitting store shelves in November.

Recently, Delish reported that the intriguing Cheerios flavor had been spotted on social media with various food-oriented Instagram accounts sharing photos of the cereal suggesting that the new, limited edition flavor might be coming soon. Sure enough, that’s been confirmed. General Mills confirmed with the outlet that the cereal is officially hitting store shelves in November with a suggested retail price of $2.99. Cheerios even shared the new flavor on its Instagram on Tuesday.

Right now, we don’t know a lot of details about this cereal, but it does appear on the official Cheerios website along with the new Blueberry Cheerios. That particular flavor was announced back in April so it, unlike the Toasted Coconut, wasn’t a complete surprise for cereal fans. Like all Cheerios, the Toasted Coconut variety is gluten free, though the site does remind consumers that they do contain real coconut ingredients so those with that allergy issue will want to keep that in mind.

Of course, for cereal fans who don’t mind the Halloween-theme to their breakfast — or who just don’t want to wait for Toasted Coconut Cheerios to get their cereal fix — General Mills’ beloved monster cereals are back for the Halloween season. Count Chocula, Boo Berry, and Franken Berry are all gracing store shelves (Fruit Brute and Fruity Yummy Mummy are both, sadly, still discontinued.)

Toasted Coconut Cheerios are set to hit shelves November 1 and will be available for a limited time only.