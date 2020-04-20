Tom Hanks Explains What His COVID-19 Symptoms Felt Like, Says Rita Wilson Had it Worse

✖

Now that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have both managed to recover from their COVID-19 scares, the former is speaking out on his experience with the virus. In a recent stop on The National Defense Radio Show, Hanks revealed his wife had a worse case of the illness, something caused by the novel coronavirus. Hanks and Wilson were first diagnosed with COVID-19 more than a month ago, as the pandemic was just starting to spread around the world.

“Rita went through a tougher time than I did,” Hanks said on the show. “She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks.”

According to Hanks, his symptoms consisted primarily of body aches and a perpetual fatigue.

After the couple was first diagnosed, Hanks often took to his social media accounts to inform the masses on the latest updates regarding to the situation. Eventually, the duo returned home to the United States in late March after being quarantined in Australia for two weeks.

"Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same," Hanks shared on Instagram March 23rd. "No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife [Rita Wilson] has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve."

Cover photo by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

