Transformers Star Megan Fox Hints at Breakup With Machine Gun Kelly

Transformers star Megan Fox's Instagram seems to be hinting that she and musician Machine Gun Kelly have broken up. On Sunday, Fox uploaded a post captioned with lyrics from Beyonce's 2016 album Lemonade. She also deleted all photographs and videos of herself with Kelly — including a post about their January 2022 engagement, according to People. At the time of this writing, Fox's entire Instagram page has also been taken down.

"You can taste the dishonesty/it's all over your breath," Fox wrote in the now-deleted post which included photos of herself, and an envelope being burned. According to People, the comment section had comments that suggested Kelly was unfaithful while Fox replied that maybe she has been. Kelly's Instagram currently still features photos of himself with Fox.

Fox and Kelly first met in 2020 while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass and officially began dating that summer. They announced their engagement in January 2022 and made headlines over reports that the couple drank each other's blood for what Fox described at the time as ritualistic purposes and only a few drops at a time.

"Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other's blood," Fox told Glamour magazine at the time. "It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only. "

Fox went on to add that she's very much into the practice of divination and other astrology-centric studies.

"I'm much more controlled. I read tarot cards and I'm into astrology and I'm doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things," Fox said. "And so, when I do it, it's a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it's like, 'Let's shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.' He's much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he's willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, 'Take my soul.'"

When the interviewer double-checked the two actually drank blood from each other, Fox confirmed. "It doesn't not happen. Let me tell you. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times," Fox added.