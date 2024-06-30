TRUFF Launches New Buffalo Sauce

When it comes to flavors, buffalo sauce might just be one of the most popular. Not only are buffalo wings an iconic menu item at many restaurants and an at-home fan favorite, but the spicy sauce has found its way into other snacks as well — think things like dips and even Cheetos, which launched a buffalo-flavored crisp earlier this year. Now, however, TRUFF is taking buffalo sauce to a new level. The brand recently announced their newest offering, TRUFF Buffalo Sauce.

According to the brand, the new TRUFF Buffalo Sauce is "a bright and flavorful fusion of the sophisticated elegance of black truffle, the tang of vinegar, the kick of cayenne, and the lush silkiness of olive oil." It is the latest addition to the brand's sauce lineup and will be available in 6-ounce bottles on both TRUFF.com and on Amazon.

"Our take on buffalo isn't just about reimagining a staple sauce; it's a reflection of our commitment to enhancing the everyday dining experience," Nick Guillen, co-founder and co-CEO at TRUFF said in a statement. "We thoughtfully combined luxury with tradition by incorporating the unmistakable, bold flavor of TRUFF with the timeless flavor of buffalo sauce. The result is a culinary masterpiece we like to call TRUFFALO."

TRUFF Buffalo Sauce is just the latest new sauce offering from the brand. Earlier this year, the brand launched a new TRUFF Jalapeño Lime Hot Sauce. That new sauce features a blend of fiery green jalapeño peppers and refreshing lime to the mix with TRUFF's black winter truffle.

"Our goal with TRUFF has always been to create products so unique that they offer a flavor experience like no other," Nick Ajluni, co-founder and co-CEO at TRUFF said in a statement when that sauce was released. "This time, we are taking inspiration from the rich, vibrant, and colorful of Latin cuisine to create a flavor profile that has yet to be explored."

"We dove deep into Latin cuisine, indulging in endless tacos, ceviches, aguachiles and chilaquiles. We noticed that two ingredients — green jalapeño and lime — were commonly used to complement and enhance dishes," Guillen said. "We pursued these bold flavors and the result is a sauce that is both elevated and celebratory in nature. Whether drizzled over dishes from your local taco truck or added to a Michelin-starred culinary creation, the TRUFF Jalapeño Lime Hot Sauce is designed to elevate any meal."