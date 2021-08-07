Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Host on Poopy Situation: "Still the Best Summer Job I Ever Had"

✖

Several weeks after production on NBC's Ultimate Slip 'N Slide was put on hold after a number of crew members came down with what insiders have described as "explosive diarrhea", the network officially canceled the gameshow on Friday. The show — hosted by comedians Ron Funches and Bobby Moynihan — was supposed to debut on August 8th after the Tokyo Olympics send-off. Now, with the series no longer going forward, Funches has taken to social media to open up about the situation calling the gameshow "still the best summer job I ever had" despite the rather poopy situation.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Funches shared his feelings about Ultimate Slip 'N Slide's cancellation and while it's clear he's sad about the situation, he is definitely finding the humor.

"I changed my diet around years ago and diarrhea still finding a way to mess my life up," Funches tweeted.

He continued with tweets asking people to "please introduce me on all upcoming stand-up shows as the guy who got his show canceled by diarrhea" and then called the show "the best summer job I ever had" as he professed how much enjoyed working with the cast and crew. He also got a little serious, thanking his friends who reached out to him about the show's cancellation knowing how big the opportunity was for him.

Production on Ultimate Slip 'N Slide was paused in June when a crew member tested positive for giardia, a parasitical intestinal infection, and dozens of other reported intestinal issues. Upwards of 40 crew members came down with symptoms with some insiders reporting that people were either passing out on set or too busy rushing to the nearest port-a-potty to work. The show, which had a ten-episode order from NBC, had been filming for seven weeks when production paused and while it was said at the time that they were looking at next steps to complete production, the network was unable to relocate the gameshow's massive set which included a wide array of games, including Cornhole, Body Bowling, Bocce Ball, and Human Pong in addition to "The Ultimate Slip 'N Slide."

“The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority, so out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to stop production of ‘Ultimate Slip ’N Slide’ at the current location,” the network's statement read. “We are in the process of determining next steps in order to complete production.”

