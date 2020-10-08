Marvel Fans Joke Ant-Man Crashed the VP Debate After a Fly Lands on Mike Pence's Head
The first and only Vice Presidential Debate occurred on Wednesday night, and viewers across the country tuned in to see Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris discuss various topics. There was no shortage of noteworthy things that happened at the debate -- but one of the most casual moments quickly took the Internet by storm. Midway through the debate, a fly landed on the Vice President's head and proceeded to stay there for several minutes. The surreal situation - and the fact that Pence seemingly didn't notice the fly's appearance - instantly captivated and confused social media. Jokes about the fly are continuing to pop up, and it looks like some Marvel fans have taken a unique approach to the moment.
WATCH: A fly appears to land on VP Mike Pence's head. #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/pMWBxdlwgm— The Hill (@thehill) October 8, 2020
In the time since the debate came to a conclusion, a slew of tweets have popped up comparing the fly to Antony, the flying ant used by Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many wondered if Rudd himself had shrunken down to participate in the debate, or if the moment would help inspire Ant-Man 3's roster of characters. Here are just a few tweets about it.
Ant-Man stuck that superhero landing on Pence’s head #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/iktvOnUPnK— Alex Lobo needs ☕️ (@GeekLawGrad) October 8, 2020
Is that Spider-Man or Ant-Man on Pence’s head? #VPDebate— Joe Boo-den 👻 (@Ready4Joe) October 8, 2020
Question ? Is Ant Man attacking Mike Pence’s head? Can you confirm @ChrisEvans or @MarkRuffalo since I am unable to reach Paul Rudd pic.twitter.com/uIcsdLPDBa— Julio from Management #ABLM (@JulioCezO) October 8, 2020
Marvel, we have Fly Man! Available for the role on January 20, 2021. #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/SMh6CqkkWv— David Shearer (@David_Shearer10) October 8, 2020
Maybe it's Ant-Man on a secret mission https://t.co/W5Crt6x9d5— David Defeats Trump (@DavidBeatsTrump) October 8, 2020
Tomorrow morning Antman is going to be upset that someone else got credited for his appearance at the #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/f5yBx70r3Y— Eric Tiedemann (@Tiedes59) October 8, 2020
The true MVP of the #VPDebate @Marvel we have found our next superhero. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tpqC69IL16— Carson Stokebrand (@CarsonStoke) October 8, 2020
Ant man cameo @MarvelStudios #VPDebate— Lonely Stoner 🖤 (@_giolopez2) October 8, 2020
Was that a fly or was it Ant-Man?
Has anybody seen Paul Rudd??— Katie Otey (@KatieOteyWrites) October 8, 2020
SNL get paul rudd in the ant-man costume to play the fly challenge— kikay (@tesspearsons) October 8, 2020