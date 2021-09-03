Watch: Marvel’s Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Backflips After Throwing Perfect Pitch for Giants

Marvel's Shang-Chi star Simu Liu threw a perfect pitch and followed through with a backflip during Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants. Liu, the actor and stuntman who plays a master martial arts superhero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, delivered the ceremonial first pitch in celebration of the Marvel Studios blockbuster that shattered Labor Day weekend box office records after opening on September 3. Now fans are "flipping out" for the perfect strike and backflip from the fan-favorite actor, which you can watch below:

.@SimuLiu with a perfect strike AND a backflip. 😱 Gotta be one of the best first pitches this year. 👏 pic.twitter.com/RUAZyGDAmM — MLB (@MLB) September 5, 2021

Reacting to his slow-motion replay on Twitter, Liu wrote: "That pitch was like 500% faster in my head GO GIANTS!" The Giants won the game 6-4.

That pitch was like 500% faster in my head 😜 GO GIANTS! @shangchi https://t.co/lhLXvVQzTD — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) September 5, 2021

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige previously revealed Liu performed a backflip in his Shang-Chi audition, telling /Film: "He did actually do that exact backflip into that pose that is made fun of in Black Widow. He did a backflip straight into the Black Widow kneel pose, hair flip up, looking straight to the camera as the closer to his first audition."

Now Liu is a real-life superhero.

"[Being Marvel's first starring Asian superhero] means the absolute world. Growing up, I never really had that superhero figure to look up to," the China-born Canadian actor told ESPN's SportsNation ahead of Shang-Chi. "I feel like heroes represent something so unique, they represent hope, they represent possibilities, they're people that inspire you. It's really just the most aspirational form of representation. I think it could be incredibly empowering for children now to be experiencing this."

Photo: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu/CPImages

