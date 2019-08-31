Wendys Now Has a Spicy Bacon Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich

As other fast food joints continue their fights over the best chicken sandwich, Wendy’s is screeching onto the scene with a spicy new offering. The fast-food staple is no stranger to the chicken sandwich landscape, though their latest offering will admittedly kick things up a notch. Just one month after the chain launched Bacon Jalapeño Cheeseburgers and Bacon Jalapeño fries, the company has added a Chicken sandwich using the same toppings to the lineup.

Wendy’s Bacon Jalapeño Chicken Sandwich uses the traditional Spicy Chicken patty as a base, then it’s topped with applewood-smoked bacon, fried onions, and pickled jalapeños. Then everything’s drench in melted American cheese, a savory cheese sauce, and Wendy’s smoky jalapeño sauce.

The chain’s full description of the new offering can be found below.

“A juicy, 100% Canadian chicken breast marinated and breaded in our unique, fiery blend of peppers and spices taken to the next level with pickled jalapeños, Applewood smoked bacon, melted cheese, crispy fried onions, a savoury cheese sauce and a smoky jalapeño sauce. Can’t beat the heat.”

Each sandwich will set you back 680 calories, which includes 3g of fiber, 33g of protein, and 36g of fat. The Bacon Jalapeño Chicken Sandwich joins the aforementioned Bacon Jalapeño offerings on the menu, plus the other Spicy Chicken offerings the chain already carried, like the fan-favorite Spicy Chicken Nuggets.

Have you had one of Wendy’s new Spicy Chicken offerings yet? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!