Zombie Minks Infected with COVID-19 Rise From Graves in Denmark

✖

Zombie minks are rising from their graves in Denmark and the people on the ground are worried. A large population of the animals got infected with the coronavirus and had to be put down. Thousands of them were slaughtered in response. Near the town of Holstelbro, the country made a makeshift grave, but then things turned a bit spooky. Jyllands Posten reports that some of them have begun to rise from their resting places because of the gasses released by the decomposition process. Near a military training field in the country, people began to notice the scary sight and caused local officials to leap into action. Now, usually, animals should be buried at least five feet in the ground, but these unlucky specimens were only around 3 feet under. Hence, the confusion. As an added bonus, the corpses could cause various pollution with their presence there.

“As the bodies decay, gases can be formed,” a national police spokesperson, Thomas Kristensen said to DR. “This is a natural process. Unfortunately, one meter of soil is not just one meter of soil –it depends on what type of soil it is. The problem is that the sandy soil in West Jutland is too light. So we have had to lay more soil on top.”

If that weren’t scary enough, there is also worry in the region that this will make the drinking water unsafe due to contamination. Susan Munster of the Danish water board talked to local outlet Jyllands Posten.

“It seems like no one really knows the consequences of this,” Münster explained. “I must confess I find it worrying.”

So, for a year where there have been Murder Hornets, natural disasters, a pandemic, and more, we can add zombie minks to the list of concerns. By the way, if you see any of those Murder Hornets, there’s been some progress on that front according to the WSDA.

“WSDA’s next steps are to search for nests using infrared cameras and place additional traps in order to catch live Asian giant hornet specimens. WSDA Pest Program staff will deploy special traps intended to trap hornets but keep them alive. If they catch live hornets, the department will attempt to tag and track them back to their colony. Once located, the agency will eradicate the colony.”

“In addition to the traps that WSDA has set to catch Asian giant hornets, citizen scientist and other cooperators have placed over 1,300 traps. Those interested in trapping can still build and set traps on their own property. Traps require weekly bait replacement and a commitment to mail the trap contents to WSDA if bees or wasps are collected. If a citizen scientist traps a live Asian giant hornet, they should call the WSDA Pest Program hotline at 1-800-443-6684.”

Had you heard about these minks? Let us know down in the comments!

Photo Credit: Gillis Benedict/Livingston Daily via Imagn Content Services, LLC