Marvel Tweets New Captain America & Bucky Promo And Fans Are Losing It

Marvel Studios is headed into uncharted waters after last year’s action-packed slate. But, some fans are still pretty emotional about all the changes. That emotion bubbled up when the studio’s UK account posted a promo focusing on Captain America’s relationship with Bucky. The pairing of the Super Soldier and his best friend has been a constant on social media since the first film they appeared in together. There are so many parallels between the two from coming out of the separate containment units after a transformation to their greeting in Infinity War. But, Bucky and Cap saying goodbye in Endgame was a bit emotional. Who knows how Steve Rodgers will factor into The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Stan talked about his relationship with Evans during an appearance at MCM London last year. He talked about the Captain America: The First Avenger shoot with the crowd and got wistful looking back on everything that’s happened since then. There was a lot of learning to do between Bucky and Cap back then.

"I think we laughed a lot," Stan explained. "Here's the thing about being back in London, I mean this is why it's so, sometimes, like I was walking around yesterday, and we shot the first Captain Americahere. First Avenger we shot in London. And I was walking around and I remember all the places I used to go and get food at and so on and I think he and I had a really great time during that movie because I remember that was the first time we connected and the first time we were kind of exploring the friendship between the characters and we were hanging out a lot in London, so maybe any of the memories. He's very funny."

There are still some fans that have to come to grips with the fact that Sam Wilson got the shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame. But, the Winter Soldier actor isn’t holding any grudges about it at all. He completely understands the filmmaker’s decision to go in another direction.

"I think it makes a lot of sense," Stan said. "It is very different from the comic book. I really love the enthusiasm that so many people felt with people wanting Bucky to get the shield, but it just isn’t best for him to get the shield if you think about it... In a way, for me, Steve not giving him the shield was a way of setting him free and setting himself free. These guys have been forever in a way tied to this duty since the ‘50s and carrying on this mantle. In a way, they are both sort of free in an extent now, and Sam is a much trustworthier character."