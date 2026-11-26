The Multiverse is about to become very crowded when Avengers: Doomsday finally makes its long-anticipated theatrical debut this December. While most MCU fans are well aware of what these parallel dimensions are all about, not every superhero has been clued in yet. As helpful as it would be if every Avenger subscribed to Doctor Strange’s Substack to stay in the know about these sort of things, the majority of MCU heroes have only the faintest idea about time travel being a possibility, and an even greater number are completely oblivious to branching realities and stick to their worldly struggles instead of worrying about something bigger and more abstract beyond their universe.

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Only a select few have been directly affected by the Multiverse, and most of them have never crossed paths with each other — or at least, not yet. Here’s our list of superheroes who have experience in multi-dimensional affairs and might be highly useful in handling whatever malevolent plans Doctor Doom has in store for the MCU. Consider this your only warning – this article is filled with spoilers from the last ten years of every Marvel TV show and movie. If you’ve already binged everything then you have nothing to worry about, but if you’re new to this, either walk away now or prepare to get a crash course in the Multiverse from about a dozen superheroes who have already dealt with this concept at least once and walked away from it still standing.

Doctor Strange

This is the easiest name to add to this list, because Doctor Strange might have very well been the first MCU superhero to first hear about this concept in his very first movie back in 2016. Strange’s first steps towards learning about the multiverse was teased in that solo debut, and as his education in sorcery grew so too did his information about the infinite possibilities of every world beyond his own.

Strange has been responsible for informing several others on this list about the multiverse and how it may or may not directly affect their lives. His ability to traverse the different dimensions is what led him and his team of sorcerers led by Wong to find versions of Earth’s mightiest heroes to help take down Thanos and his army in Endgame. What truly made his head spin was meeting the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which led to his meeting of dimension-hopping America Chavez who is a specialist in moving around the multiverse. At the end of that movie, Strange had his first run-in with Clea (played by Charlize Theron) who informed the doctor that his actions caused an incursion and she requires his help to fix the multiversal damage.

Spider-Man

The events of No Way Home opened the doors of the multiverse for Peter Parker, along with his friends Ned and MJ. His attempt at magic backfired in classic Parker fashion, opening up space for the Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire versions of Spidey to enter his timeline, along with a handful of their villains. The trio of web-heads were able to secure their respective bad guys and send them back to their dimensions of origins, while Ned learned he could handle a Sling Ring pretty well for someone with no background in sorcery.

The movie ends with Peter deciding the best way to protect the multiverse is to extinguish the memory of his existence from anyone who knew him, including his friends. With some hesitation, Strange obliges and casts the spell, leaving Parker completely alone as the only person who remembered anything he had accomplished in that universe. It’s a mandate in both the comics and movies that “Peter Parker must suffer,” but that didn’t make that scene any less harsh to watch. This incident has yet to be reversed, and may very well stay as is, but the fact that Parker has some surprising knowledge about the multiverse is bound to be useful in Doomsday.

Loki

The former God of Mischief turned God of Stories might be the key to the Multiverse as events unfold. Despite his demise at Thanos’ hands in Infinity War, Loki reentered the timeline thanks to the Infinity Stone heists seen in Endgame. However, his incursion alerted the TVA to his presence and quickly recruited the Asgardian magician into their fold. Through his employment with this organization, Loki became a walking encyclopedia on the Multiverse and is now the element that binds every branching reality together. He might be the most important player in this story, and would certainly be a target for Doom if he learned about Loki’s new role.

Along with Loki, we can’t neglect Sylvie, who was introduced in the Loki series and is another hero who understands the gravity of these multiple realities. She flip-flopped from chaotic neutral to evil and then back to good during the show’s second season but ultimately realized her mistake and after being given a second chance by Loki has enjoyed her freedom from being no longer pursued by the TVA. Her participation in Doomsday has not been confirmed yet but there are rumors of her possibly making her cinematic debut as one of Doom’s witches. However, this latest bit of info has people thinking the Green Witch might be someone else entirely.

Monica Rambeau

Rambeau gained her powers in WandaVision, which was also the first time she understood that the Multiverse was an actual thing. It wasn’t until The Marvels film from 2023 that she got her first real taste of it. While trying to fix a rupture between realities, Rambeau is trapped on the other side and awakens in a mid-credits scene in an unfamiliar medical facility. There, she sees who she thinks is her mom but is actually an alternate-reality version of Maria Rambeau, who is revealed to be Binary by the end of the shocking scene.

Making an even bigger impact was the MCU debut of Hank McCoy AKA The Beast, played once again by Kelsey Grammar. The furry blue mutant explains that he believes she crossed through a tear in time and space and ended up in this parallel dimension with them, adding him to this list of heroes in the know about multiversal exploits. Their ability to enter other worlds is an X-factor in this scenario, but their world seems different from the one that we’ve previously seen X-Men reside in. Photon has made some great allies by stumbling into the perfect dimension for her on sheer luck, so we will see how she and her new friends (and sort of mom but not really) enter the picture when it comes to Doctor Doom.

Bruce Banner

Banner’s understanding of the multiverse may be hypothetical when he first learned about the possibilities of branching realities via the Ancient One in Avengers: Infinity War. After being easily defeated in his Hulk form, Banner inquires about taking the Ancient One’s Time Stone, who shows him a visualization of the flow of time and how that affects every path beyond it. It wasn’t exactly a lecture on the multiverse, but it did begin to show the potential for what lies beyond Earth-616.

In his scene from Endgame’s encore presentation, Banner has locked himself in a subterranean facility to prevent himself or any others from reaching him after an unexpected “incident” involving the Hulk breaking free and going on a rampage for the first time in a decade. While the scientist investigates a Gamma-suppression system with promising results, he is interrupted by something else green and mean — the arrival of Doctor Doom. The familiar roar of the Hulk echoes in the building and moments later, both characters are gone as a verdant symbol on the floor glows. We don’t know what Banner knows yet, but there is a strong chance he’s in on the secret now thanks to Doom.

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Scott Lang is acutely aware of the breadth of the multiverse, first learning about it while being lost in the Quantum Realm following Thanos’ finger snap, as seen during a mid-credits scene in Ant-Man and The Wasp. His time adrift in this liminal space led to the Avengers using time-travel as a means to grabbing the Infinity Stones in Endgame, but it was what happened after that film which turned up the heat for the multiverse and where Janet van Dyne comes into play.

Kang the Conqueror was introduced in the Loki series on Disney+, but his presence was felt in a bigger way during Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Like all bad guys, Kang was defeated but not before Lang and van Dyne were made very aware of the existence of alternate worlds and multiple versions of Kang. While this major foe of the Avengers was put out of commission and ultimately replaced by Doom, he remains the catalyst to the multiverse opening up in the MCU and the reason that these two characters will be valuable resources in the coming clash.

Wanda Maximoff

When Wanda used her magic to create alternate realities around herself to protect her psyche following Vision’s death in WandaVision, her final confrontation with Agatha Harkness led to an awakening within her powers. As she fully became the Scarlet Witch by embracing the power of the Darkhold, a different MCU TV show was happening simultaneously that acknowledged the moment we crossed the threshold. Loki and Sylvie were hanging out with Kang — the He Who Remains version of the Conqueror— when he realized something major had happened, and the multiverse would never be the same again.

Things picked up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as mentioned earlier, with Wanda believing she could reunite with her fictional children from WandaVision by traveling the Multiverse to seek versions of them out for herself. Instead, she’s been causing cataclysmic events wherever she dreamwalks, forcing Strange, Wong, Chavez and Baron Mordo to battle and stop her incursions on the multiverse. She was last seen being recruited by Doom at the end of VisionQuest, discovering her body buried under rubble in Mount Wundagore and seemingly taking control of her mind and power for his own evil deeds.

Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool has always known there’s more to his universe, and 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine proved that his fourth wall-breaking antics were actually prophetic — whether he realized it or not. What we didn’t expect was for Wolverine to be part of the joke, turning a meta gag into an actual plot point that briefly tossed Wilson into the Earth-616 timeline. After multiversal merc-madness introduced some new characters and revived some classics, the pair of Canadian anti-heroes ended up in Earth-10005 with the other Fox movie X-Men, with many wondering how these two characters would ever fit into the MCU again.

Since then, both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have denied any involvement in the upcoming Doomsday film, but it seems they may have been lying to keep their trail cold. While their actual involvement remains under wraps and whether or not they actually appear in the film, but both actors are credited as contributors to writing of the story. Ultimately, that could mean anything, but both characters would offer a lot of insight into the multiverse if they showed up and joined the battle.

There are a handful of other heroes whose multiversal vocabulary is still untested but might be aware of what is happening. Sam Wilson got a tease and warning about different dimensions from an incarcerated Samuel Sterns at the end of Captain America: Brave New World. Based on one of the new scenes from Endgame’s encore, Steve Rogers may also now be in the know after having a run-in with Loki not long after he was sent back to the 1940’s to reunite with his unrequited romance, Peggy Carter.

Similarly, Tony Stark knew about the multiverse through Doctor Strange, but that was limited to branching timelines and he was not wholly aware of other dimensions. How Iron Man’s actor ended up playing Victor Von Doom is something we will have to wait a few more weeks to find out, but at least the MCU won’t be caught completely by surprise when Doomsday finally arrives on Dec. 18, 2026.

Did we miss any MCU superheroes who you think know about the Multiverse? Let us know in the comments below!