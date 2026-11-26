Since 2008, the MCU has broken a lot of cinematic ground. The franchise pioneered the modern shared universe, creating an interconnected series of live-action superhero stories that has brought to life characters no fan ever thought they’d see onscreen. Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Black Panther — all of whom were relatively unknown to casual moviegoers — became box office champions. And as a result, the Marvel brand has expanded its reach by leaps and bounds, earning the fandom of people who have never picked up a comic book before. And with Avengers: Doomsday coming, that potential is even greater.

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The upcoming film reunites directors Joe and Anthony Russo with their Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, all of whom are taking center stage in the MCU for the first time in seven years. Given the box office records and fan acclaim its two predecessors earned, Avengers: Doomsday certainly has a lot to live up to. In this case, it also has to win back MCU doubters who may have wavered during the divisive Multiverse Saga run. But even before the film hits theaters, it is already continuing the MCU tradition of breaking boundaries.

Avengers: Doomsday Is the MCU’s First Fifth Film in a Series

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For much of its run, the MCU seemed committed to an unspoken “three-and-done” policy. No matter how successful the film and how much it made at the box office, each individual branch of the greater tapestry that is the MCU ended after three films, at least for a while. Downey only headlined three Iron Man films, Evans starred in three Captain America movies, and likewise, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Ant-Man films appear to remain trilogies. The Avengers movies always seemed like the exception to this rule, which makes sense since the heroic line-up shifts from film to film. So when Marvel announced its third and fourth Avengers movies — initially revealed as Avengers: Infinity Wars, Parts One and Two — no one batted an eye.

And now Avengers: Doomsday promises to extend Earth Mightiest Heroes’ cinematic run. By all accounts, in fact, the story will directly address the team’s absence over the past few years, which allows the opportunity for some fun meta-commentary. But it also marks the first five-film run in the MCU. And if we’re to take the original X-Men films and the First Class run as separate franchises within Fox’s X-Men universe, then the Avengers series stands as the first live-action superhero franchise to get five movies deep. Even on the DC side of things, Superman and Batman capped off at four, with Superman IV: The Quest for Peace and Batman and Robin.

Will the MCU Reinstate Its Unspoken Trilogy Rule?

In that respect, Avengers: Doomsday marks a milestone for the MCU and superhero cinema as a whole, an accomplishment that will only be furthered by next year’s Avengers: Secret Wars. However, fans shouldn’t expect Marvel to begin building out its heroes’ movie series to four, five, or six installments. The only obvious holdover is Tom Holland’s Spider-Man series, which — as a Sony and Marvel co-production — was always going to be an anomaly anyway. True, the MCU has been toying with going beyond its unspoken trilogy rule in recent years, with Thor: Love and Thunder and Captain America: Brave New World both hitting theaters during the Multiverse Saga.

But the dismal reception to the fourth Thor movie will likely give Marvel pause before it greenlights a fifth installment, assuming Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder makes it out of Avengers: Doomsday alive, that is. And with Sam Wilson taking over the mantle of Captain America, Brave New World technically counts as the start of a new trilogy focused on a different hero. In any case, while Anthony Mackie would love to star in more Captain America movies, that seems far from a sure thing right now. Instead, Marvel seems intent on course-correcting following Secret Wars. So it’s telling that X-Men, Black Panther 3, and Ghost Rider are among the only confirmed films for Phase 7 and beyond right now.

Which MCU heroes’ solo franchises would you like to see continue beyond three films? Sound off in the comments section!

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.