Paul Rudd Celebrates Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Win By Hugging Patrick Mahomes

Paul Rudd is officially the biggest winner of Super Bowl Sunday. His Kansas City Chiefs won an exciting game against the San Francisco 49ers and the world got to see him celebrate. Fox Sports cameras captured the Ant-Man star hugging Patrick Mahomes as they both wore their championship t-shirts. There is still confetti on the ground and Rudd’s son swooped n for a hug as well. The words at the top of the post couldn’t be more of the truth if they tried. The actor really is every Chiefs fan right now after waiting all this time to see a Super Bowl victory. it wasn’t easy at all but the KC club tossed up 21 unanswered points to end the game.

Marvel fans immediately flocked to Twitter to congratulate the Ant-Man actor on the huge moment. A lot of them were rooting for the Chiefs solely because the star cared so deeply about his team. He was absolutely locked in a couple of weeks ago during the AFC Championship game. Rudd helped rally a raucous crowd in Arrowhead Stadium to victory then. Then, he was around constantly leading up to Sunday’s action. Unfortunately, his friend Jeremy Renner was on the other side of this victory, but that’s how sports goes sometimes.

During the NFL Honors on Saturday, Rudd told Jarvis Landry that KC was ready for this moment. After all, they hadn’t won a Super Bowl since 1970. There was a ton of pressure to finally get over the hump this season. The Marvel star had even promised that they would win last season after losing to the Patriots in the AFC Championship. He said they would be back next year, and nobody had this season pegged like he did. Now it is time for the Chiefs and their fans to celebrate in a major way.

Paul Rudd is every @Chiefs fan rn 😂 pic.twitter.com/8VFLajmhvO — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 3, 2020

It would seem that the week of partying is just starting for Rudd. Wednesday is going to bring a parade to the streets of Kansas City. The actor doesn’t seem like the type to miss out on that big of an event after all this traveling with the team.

