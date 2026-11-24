Avengers: Doomsday will be a major Marvel movie milestone in so many ways, and not all of them will be fantastical; some of them will be heartbreaking in a very real and painful way. For a long time, we thought that one of the biggest tugs on our heartstrings would be seeing actors Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen onscreen together as X-Men’s Professor X and Magneto, one last time. However, the recent death of Patrick Stewart has changed that fundamentally, as Avengers: Doomsday will now serve as Stewart’s final screen performance.

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With Patrick Stewart gone, obviously his version of Charles Xavier will also end with Avengers: Doomsday. But apparently that wasn’t the case originally.

Patrick Stewart’s Xavier Once Had A Role In Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel

Marvel Studios offered Stewart a role in Avengers: Secret Wars, seeing Xavier as the unwavering “conscience” guiding the heroes through the multiversal war, according to director Joe Russo. However, it was Stewart who turned down the offer, preferring to have a role only in Avengers: Doomsday.

Based on Joe Russo’s full description to EW, it doesn’t sound like Xavier will have a big role in Avengers: Doomsday; that said, it also sounds like Stewart made good use of every moment he was onscreen. “He has a lovely scene with Ian McKellen, who’s his best friend [Magneto], in the film,” Russo explained. “It’s a very emotional scene about forgiveness, and I think very resonant in the wake of his passing.”

It’s also somewhat haunting to hear The Russos and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recall the almost prescient sense of finality both they and Stewart felt on his last day of filming. While no one knew it would be Patrick Stewart’s final day ever on a film set – but somehow, they also kind of did.

“He stood up, and he gave a speech to the crew,” Kevin Feige shared. “We didn’t know necessarily it would be his last day on a set, but he was sort of indicating to us that he thought it was.”

Marvel Studios

“I think it was in the back of all of our heads: we may never see him on set again,” Anthony Russo added, saying the whole experience was “Very emotional.”

That emotion was only heightened by the fact that Patrick Stewart was already showing visible signs of poor health while filming Avengers: Doomsday. “It was clear that he was struggling with his health, and he worked so hard to deliver a performance and a presence — for us as directors, for his other actors, for the crew,” Anthony Russo shared. “You could see it wasn’t just the effort of a regular actor showing up and delivering that kind of presence and performance and experience for others, collaboration. It was someone who was really being challenged in a very deep way on a health level, showing up and doing that. For him to have muscled through and delivered the performance that he did in that movie, and the experience that he delivered for all of us as collaborators, it made it intensely emotional.”

Avengers: Doomsday will be in theaters on December 18th.