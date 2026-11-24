The inclusion of many characters from the Fox era of X-Men movies is one of the most interesting aspects of Avengers: Doomsday, but the real treat is getting to see a fresh attempt at getting Cyclops right. While those Fox X-Men films did a lot of things right and fans still fondly remember them, most people agree that the handling of Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, was a problem. Despite having a notable actor in James Marsden in the role, the movies didn’t prioritize the character, which was hugely disappointing to fans who fell in love with Cyclops on the pages of the comic book and in X-Men: The Animated Series.

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Thankfully, James Marsden is back as Cyclops in Avengers: Doomsday and has announced that we will finally see his version of the character done right. Rather than being used purely as a pawn in a love triangle with Wolverine and Jean Grey, this big-screen take on Cyclops will showcase him as what he truly is at heart, which is a leader. It’s exactly what many of us have wanted from Scott Summers in a movie, especially after seeing the character handled so well recently in the X-Men ’97 animated series.

We Will Finally See Cyclops As A Leader On The Big Screen

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While promoting the epic blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday, James Marsden spoke with Sharp Magazine. They talked about what made him return to the role, especially since many would agree that the character was handled so poorly in the past. He talked with Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers, who wanted to take an authentic approach to Cyclops, which includes showing him as a leader. Marsden didn’t want this return to just be a small cameo, which he had already done at the end of X-Men: Days of Future Past.

“One of the things people have said for years is that Cyclops is a leader, yet in many of the previous films he often took a back seat to Wolverine and some of the other characters,” Marsden said. “There are only so many minutes available in a film this large, but it was important to me that my return felt meaningful.” The final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday just released and seems to cement the idea that Cyclops will play a major role. He is shown fighting with Sam Wilson before delivering the iconic “To me, my X-Men” line as various heroes drop in alongside him.

Getting Cyclops right is important to fix the way he was done in the past, but it’s also crucial to set up the future of the MCU. We already know that Kit Connor has been cast as Scott Summers in the upcoming X-Men film in 2028. If Avengers: Doomsday can give us a great Cyclops, it’ll set up Scott as a true leader for the future. James Marsden certainly seems happy with what’s to come in Avengers: Doomsday, adding, “I didn’t want Cyclops to simply appear for a nostalgic cameo and then disappear. I wanted there to be a genuine purpose behind his presence. Without giving anything away, I feel very good about what we were able to do with the character.”

Avengers: Doomsday has to get several major things right, from establishing Doctor Doom to balancing so many characters to likely setting the table for Avengers: Secret Wars. Giving us a proper Cyclops on the big screen ranks right alongside those as it can impact the past of the X-Men and its future.

Are you excited to see Cyclops back? Let us known your thoughts on his return in the comments!