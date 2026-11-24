Robert Downey Jr. is wearing that Doom mask for all of Avengers: Doomsday, and that’s according to MCU favorite Chris Evans. Since Marvel Studios confirmed that the Oscar-winning Downey would return to the fold but take on the part of Doctor Doom rather than Tony Stark, fans have speculated about the real reason behind it. Could Doom be some kind of variant of Iron Man, or vice versa? In any event, every Marvel fan is already bracing for the moment that Doom’s mask comes off on screen and the MCU heroes see that familiar face, if they do at all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking with Empire, though, Chris Evans says that Robert Downey Jr. keeps the mask on for the entire movie. “He’s wearing a mask the whole time,” Evans said. “That’s not an easy challenge, to try and get your message across and be emotionally available to connect with. It just reinforces what I’ve always felt: Downey can do anything.” The Captain America star’s confirmation about Doomsday seems to squash any fan theory about Downey’s face being seen in the film as a big reveal…or does it?

RDJ’s Doom Wears the Mask “The Whole Time” in Doomsday

Marvel Studios

It’s worth reiterating that Evans said his co-star is “wearing a mask the entire time,” and not “you never see Robert Downey Jr.’s face.” Evans could be truthful here about how often Doom is wearing his signature mask; it would be in keeping with decades of comic book canon (though Anthony Mackie already spilled the beans that “it wasn’t” him on set sometimes), but that doesn’t mean that there won’t be a moment where Doom is isolated and takes it off for a moment.

That said, it’s also easy to see why a performer like Robert Downey Jr. would be able to reach the emotional depths required of Victor Von Doom , despite wearing a mask; it’s all about how he uses his eyes across the film. Though we’ve only seen so much footage of Doom in the trailers for the film, the close-ups of his eyes reveal that there’s a nuanced performance happening under there.

If it ends up being true that Robert Downey Jr. is wearing his Doom mask for the entire film, it could be because Marvel is saving the big unmasking moment for Avengers: Secret Wars. Fans are already bracing for RDJ’s villain to win at the end of the day and set up the next big crossover movie, which could very well be where Tony Stark’s former allies see the villain who destroyed the multiverse bear a striking resemblance to the hero that saved their own world. It will be a devastating reveal at any point, but it simply remains to be seen when Marvel decides to deploy it.

What do you think? Is Evans telling the truth, and does Robert Downey Jr. wears the Doom mask the entire movie? Or is he simply preserving the Marvel spoiler secrets and we’ll see him without the mask at some point? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below and let us know.