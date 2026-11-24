Thanksgiving in the United States is just around the corner, and one of the most common complaints about the holiday is that there aren’t many Thanksgiving movies. While there are gems like Planes, Trains and Automobiles and movies that give off a Thanksgiving vibe like Fantastic Mr. Fox, there aren’t nearly as many options as there are for Halloween or Christmas.

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Luckily for Marvel fans who celebrate, there are several superhero movies that perfectly give off the Thanksgiving vibe. So, here are three crowd-pleasers that you can turn on after finishing your turkey, that double as prep for Avengers: Doomsday.

3) Spider-Man (2002)

Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man is one of the most iconic superhero movies of all time, with it and FOX’s X-Men films helping to launch the modern superhero movie craze. Unlike many of the later Spider-Man movies that become overstuffed with multiple villains and crossover superheroes, this one is fairly simple. It tells the story of how Peter Parker became Spider-Man, his relationship with Mary Jane, and his fight against Green Goblin. However, this film is also notable for featuring a scene in which Peter, Mary Jane, Aunt May, and Harry and Norman Osborne celebrate Thanksgiving together. Norman even gets chastized for attempting to dig in too early, which is probably the most relatable thing the villain does in the whole movie.

On top of that, 2002’s Spider-Man could wind up being prep for Avengers: Doomsday. Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker already joined the MCU when he was brought to Earth-199999 in Spider-Man: No Way Home. While he returned to his universe at the end of the film, there are rumors that he may reappear in Doomsday. However, it will be far darker than the character’s previous appearances. According to these rumors, and the X-Men universe, meaning that one or both of these worlds could be destroyed. We probably won’t know whether Maguire is in Doomsday until the film comes out, but if things go as rumored, fans of the original trilogy may have wished he wasn’t.

2) The Fantastic Four: First Steps

2025’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps finally introduced Marvel’s first family to the MCU, with it being one of the franchise’s most stylized films yet. First Steps is easily the best Fantastic Four movie, and these iterations of the characters are near-perfect adaptations. While the film doesn’t take place at Thanksgiving, it’s all about family, one of the most important parts of the holiday. On top of that, the conflict of the film revolves around a feast. The Fantastic Four are tasked with stopping Galactus from eating the entire planet, and some viewers may feel like they’ve done just that after their Thanksgiving meals.

Now is also a great time to rewatch First Steps, as the characters will be integral to Doomsday. The film’s trailers have proven that the team knew Victor von Doom before the events of Doomsday, meaning that we will undoubtedly see more of their backstory in the film. The Thunderbolts* post-credits scene already confirmed that the team will travel to Earth-199999, meaning that they may be the ones to kick the story into motion.

1) Deadpool & Wolverine

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2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine was a final hurrah for the FOX X-Men universe, and while the return of many of these characters in Doomsday stole the movie’s thunder a bit, it is still a great watch. The film follows Deadpool as he discovers that his Earth is going to be destroyed by the TVA due to his anchor being, Wolverine, dying. So, he goes on a multiversal search for a replacement Wolverine, kicking off a battle between a band of mutant misfits and one of the MCU’s most dangerous villains yet. Luckily, fans who have seen the film know that it ends with Deadpool, Wolverine, X-23, and more of their friends gathering around the dinner table. Deadpool & Wolverine is the perfect analogy for many Thanksgivings, as it tells the story of an incredibly stressful experience with a group of people who can’t stop butting heads, only for everyone to make up at the table.

Like Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool aren’t confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday. However, Jackman and Reynolds have been credited on the film for contributing literary material. It would be odd for the two actors to only be working on the movie behind the scenes without reprising their iconic superhero roles, meaning that it’s likely that they could pop up when Avengers: Doomsday finally hits theaters.

What is your favorite Thanksgiving movie? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!