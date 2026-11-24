Avengers: Endgame felt like an event for many reasons. It was the culmination of the Infinity Saga, finally pitting Earth’s Mightiest Heroes against Thanos for one last showdown. Aside from its main villain, the plot of the film was shrouded in mystery, with fans left unaware that it all hinged on a journey through the MCU via a “time heist” to retrieve the Infinity Stones and undo the devastating ending of Avengers: Infinity War. It also seemed to be the final Marvel film for both Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, who had anchored the MCU for roughly a decade as the co-leaders of the Avengers franchise. Now both Downey and Evans are back for Avengers: Doomsday, which inevitably raises a ton of questions.

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Of course, Downey’s and Evans’ returns couldn’t be more different. After his Tony Stark sacrificed himself to save the universe, Downey is back in the MCU fold this time as Victor von Doom, the titular villain of Avengers: Doomsday. This has left fans puzzling over how, if at all, the MCU’s Doctor Doom will connect to Tony Stark, a question made more confusing by what Marvel has said about the character. Meanwhile, Evans is seemingly back as the same Steve Rogers fans know and love — with magic, time travel, and the multiverse in the mix, who can be sure? — but no matter what Avengers: Doomsday does, the character’s arc has already been spoiled.

Steve Rogers Had a Perfect Ending in Avengers: Endgame

In one of their first interactions, Tony Stark and Steve Rogers call each other out. Stark claims that Rogers is only special because of the Super Soldier Serum, while Rogers accuses him of never being willing to lay his own life on the line to save others. But throughout their time on the Avengers together, the two heroes prove each other wrong. Tony is actually the one who makes the sacrifice play, using the Infinity Stones to defeat Thanos and his army at the expense of his own life. And not only is Steve worthy of lifting Mjolnir, but he takes the opportunity to lay down his shield and pursue a life with his beloved Peggy Carter. Here is the original ending of Avengers: Endgame:

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Despite the early MCU very much figuring out what it wants to be in real time, the Infinity Saga managed to give its two lead heroes the perfect farewell. After seven films — not including his several uncredited cameos — as Steve Rogers, Evans walked away from Marvel with a sense of completion and satisfaction. By the end of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, Steve finally gets that dance he promised Peggy in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. And in that moment, the Infinity Saga ends not with an epic battle sequence and not a gotcha stinger teasing what comes next. Instead, it ends on an intimate moment between two characters who have overcome impossible odds for the chance to be together.

Avengers: Doomsday Needs to Justify This Major Retcon

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Then Avengers Endgame: Encore happened. Among the only new additions to the rerelease is an altered ending that interrupts Steve and Peggy’s hard-earned dance with a knock at the door. It’s Loki, seemingly there to warn them of Doctor Doom’s imminent plans. Cue the events of Avengers: Doomsday. While it might be there to retcon a direct connection between the fourth and fifth Avengers films, this change undercuts everything that has happened in the MCU since, including the pitch-perfect conclusion of Steve’s arc. In a flash, that cathartic ending of Avengers: Endgame is compromised to satisfy the storytelling needs of the larger shared universe. Still, it remains to be seen where Avengers: Doomsday goes from here.

Fans only get a tease of what Steve Rogers — likely officially adopting the Nomad moniker this time — is up to in the fight against Doctor Doom. So it’s anyone’s guess how this all plays out. Likely, if Doom is tied to Stark somehow, Steve is there to emotionally react to his departed friend’s face on this new threat. But it’s very possible that things aren’t exactly as they seem. Marvel has a long history of purposefully misleading fans to preserve the theatrical experience. Will Steve immediately walk away from Peggy to join the fight? Is this even the Steve we know? Or are there some multiversal shenanigans afoot? But for now, the MCU has tarnished Steve and Peggy’s happy ending. Here’s hoping he gets right back to dancing as soon as this latest adventure is over.

Did Marvel ruin the ending of Avengers: Endgame? If so, can the MCU still recover Steve and Peggy’s happy ending? Let us know in the comments below!

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.