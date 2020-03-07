The New Mutants Director Reveals the Movie Is Finished With Demon Bear Tease

Almost two years after the film's original release date, work on the ever-upcoming The New Mutants has finally been completed. After extensive delays by 20th Century Fox and reshoots that never came, the film is finally on its way after the studio was acquired by The Walt Disney Company and was reportedly met with high praise from test audiences. Filmmaker Josh Boone took to Instagram to confirm the news and offer a tease of the film's antagonistic Demon Bear while paying tribute to its sound team and editor and shouting out their accomplishments at the Academy Awards. Check it out below!

"New Mutants is officially done!" Boone said on Instagram. "We just locked the sound mix! Here with me - from left to right- The great Don Sylvester, sound editor of both The Fault in Our Stars and New Mutants. Psst! He also just won an Oscar for Ford Vs. Ferrari. Next up is editor extraordinaire Andrew Buckland, who I finished the film with me while my editors worked on The Stand. Psst! He just won an Oscar too! I’m the idiot in the middle with the hat. Next up is sound engineer David Giammarco - thrice nominated. Last, but not least is Emmy Award winning music editor Chris McGeary. It was a long road but this roaring beast is done and we can’t wait for you to see it!"

Written by Boone & Knate Lee, the film stars Maisie Williams a Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Alice Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes, Blu Hunt as Mirage, and Henry Zaga as Sunspot. The film is produced by Simon Kinberg, Karen Rosenfelt, and Lauren Shuler Donner and executive produced by Stan Lee and Michele Imperato Stabile.

With three years between now and when the film was shot, the cast had a fun time-capsule like moment when finally getting to see the final cut of the movie. Speaking to People Magazine, Taylor-Joy reflected on what it was like watching her three-years-younger self play that role. “It’s super trippy but most mostly because I mean, I think everybody that’s coming into their 20s, you think you’re so grown up when you hit 20 and then you’re 21 and I’m like, ‘You’re a baby!’ I don’t know,” she says. “I feel like I’ve grown up a lot since then, but it's also fun because that character was a lot of fun to play with.”

The synopsis for The New Mutants describes the film as "an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive."

The New Mutants opens in theaters on April 3rd.

