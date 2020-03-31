Quarantine Watch Party Fam is Hyped For Ant-Man

On Tuesday night, ComicBook.com is hosting a Quarantine Watch Party for Marvel's Ant-Man movie from 2015. The event will have a special guests on hand in the form of Ant-Man stars David Dastmalchian and Abby Ryder Fortson, hosted throughout by ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. In the Marvel movie, Dastmalchian portrays Scott Lang's right-hand tech-man Kurt and Fortson plays Scott Lang's young daughter Cassie Lang. Dastmalchian and Fortson will be on Twitter using #QuarantineWatchParty and #AntMan throughout the movie, sharing insider info, fun facts, and other content from behind-the-scenes!

How does it work? Simple. At 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses "play" on their copy of Ant-Man, be it a 4K or blu-ray disc, a digital download, or stream from Disney+. From there, those attending the Party follow and use #QuarantineWatchParty on Instagram and Twitter to stay involved with the conversation throughout the movie. The best tweets will get featured in ComicBook.com's official recap of the event!

Naturally, fans who have participated in previous Quarantine Watch Party events and those who will be joining for the first time are all very excited for Tuesday night.