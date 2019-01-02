7 of the Top 11 Movies at 2018 Domestic Box Office Were Superhero Movies

2018 was a great year for movies, but no subject came close to dominating the year quite like superheroes. From Black Panther‘s February release to Aquaman‘s in December, there was no shortage of superhero flicks in 2018, and they managed to bring in quite a lot of money.

Superhero movies did great worldwide, but they especially impressed domestically. According to Gitesh Pandya, founder and editor of Box Office Guru, seven out of eleven of the top grossing films in North America were about superheroes.

As you can see, Black Panther came out on top with $700.1 million. It managed to beat out Avengers: Infinity War‘s $678.8 million domestically, however, Infinity War was the overall worldwide winner with a grand total of $2,048,710,150.

While it’s not technically a comic book movie, Incredibles 2 is still about superheroes and therefore counts on our list, coming in at number three domestically with $608.6 million. Rounding out the fourth place spot is the first non-hero movie on the list, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The dinosaur movie earned $416.8 million domestically, but was actually the third place worldwide winner wih a grand total of $1,304,944,060.

The fifth highest grossing film in North America in 2018 was Deadpool 2, which earned $318.5 million. The Ryan Reynolds vehicle drops down to the eight place ranking worldwide, but still impresses as the only Rated R feature on the list.

The sixth and seventh spots are two more non-hero films with Dr. Seuss’ Grinch ($265.5 million) and Mission: Impossible – Fallout ($220.2 million). Grinch was mainly successful in North America, dropping to the seventeenth spot on the worldwide list. Fallout, however, had a strong overseas take, making it the sixth highest grossest film of the year, worldwide.

Additionally, coming in at numbers eight and nine are Ant Man and the Wasp ($216.6 million) and Aquaman ($216.3 million), which are both ranked eleventh and seventh worldwide, respectively.

The last non-hero film to make the list is Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is mildly surprisingly since it was considered a box office flop. The movie may come in tenth place domestically with $213.8 million, but it drops to the twentieth spot on the worldwide ranking, only bringing in a total of $392.9 million.

Finally, the last movie to earn its spot on the hero list is Venom, which made $213.2 million domestically. Sure, the movie is technically about an anti-hero, but we still say it counts. While it’s ranked last in the Top Eleven list, Venom did amazing overseas, making it the fifth highest overall earner with $855.2 million.

2019 is shaping up to be another year dominated by heroes. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is bringing us Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The DC Extended Universe is releasing Shazam! and Fox is releasing X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants. We’re also getting the highly-anticipated Hellboy reboot starring David Harbour. We might as well count Glass, too, the M. Night Shyamalan Unbreakable and Split crossover film, which is being released this month.

What was your favorite superhero film of 2018 and what are you most looking forward to in 2019? Tell us in the comments!