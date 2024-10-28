Agatha All Along’s Latest Episode Hits 4.2 Million Views In Just One Day

Viewership numbers for Agatha All Along are trending upward ahead of the series finale. Episdoe 7 of Agatha All Along debuted last week, and it focused on Patti LuPone’s Lilia Calderu. William/Billy/Wiccan and Agatha are getting closer and closer to completing the Witches’ Road, setting up an extra-sized two-episode finale this Wednesday. Marvel fans have been enjoying every step of the way in Agatha All Along, and the global views for Episode 7 came up as 4.2 million in its first 24 hours. In comparison, the 4.2 million views is up 35% from Agatha All Along‘s two-episode premiere.

The only other available viewership numbers for Agatha All Along were for the first episode, which had 9.3 million views in seven days. Streamers are typically tight-lipped on revealing viewership numbers for their shows, and only announce things when they are favorable for them. Since Disney is providing views for Agatha All Along‘s latest episode, that should be seen as a positive sign heading into the finale. Just like the premiere, Agatha All Along will conclude with two episodes on Wednesday, October 30th, just in time for Halloween.

What can fans expect out of the Agatha All Along finale?

image credit: marvel studios

There is a lot of anticipation heading into the season finale of Agatha All Along. Fan have been reunited with Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness, the breakout character from WandaVision. There was also the mystery of who Joe Locke was playing, with speculation pointing to Scarlet Witch’s son, Wiccan. That turned out to be correct, but there have been several more twists and turns in Agatha All Along.

For example, take Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal. Her character was a mystery to the audience as well, and the only things we know was that Rio and Agatha shared some kind of history. Before Patti LuPone’s Lilia Calderu sacrificed herself to stop the Salem Seven, Lilia uncovered that Rio is the living embodiment of Death. What that means for Agatha and Wiccan as they try to complete the Witches’ Road remains to be seen.

There is also the hope that Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, makes some kind of appearance in the Agatha All Along finale. Fans saw Wanda die in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Agatha All Along referenced Scarlet Witch’s death several times. However, Agatha also left some doubt to the accuracy of her death, and as we all know about comic book deaths, if you don’t see the body, it’s not confirmed.

The two-episode finale of Agatha All Along will be available to stream Wednesday, October 31st on Disney+.