Agatha All Along Stars Address Elizabeth Olsen’s Series Knowledge

Agatha All Along is premiering on Disney+ later this month, and the WandaVision spinoff will see the return of Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness. In addition to the titular witch, the new series is also expected to feature nine actors from WandaVision. The show seems to be one big Westview reunion, but it’s unclear if Elizabeth Olsen will appear as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff. While fans are hoping for a Wanda cameo, Olsen has denied that she’s in the show. Back when ComicBook interviewed Olsen for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she said she had hoped the MCU would include The Witches’ Road in the future. Now that the iconic location from James Robinson’s Scarlet Witch comics is expected to appear in Agatha All Along, we wondered if Olsen knew about it. During a recent in with Hahn, we asked if she’s talked to Olsen about the show, and whether or not she knows about The Witches’ Road.

“I actually don’t know if she knows, but we texted yesterday,” Hahn revealed during D23 weekend. “I texted her to be like, ‘Oh, I’m thinking about you nonstop. I love you.’ Because she was such good introduction and welcome to this world. So it was really sweet to have a connection on the eve of all this press. But I don’t know if she knows about it. I don’t know what she knows about the show.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think Mary [Livanos] and Jac [Schaeffer] were sending her photos during production,” Joe Locke added.

We also brought up Olsen’s hope for The Witches’ Road to be in the MCU to Ali Ahn, who plays one of the members of Agatha’s coven, Alice Wu-Gulliver. Back in 2012, Ahn appeared in the film Liberal Arts alongside Olsen. When asked if she’s spoken to Olsen about Agatha, Ahn was more tight-lipped than Hahn.

“It is kind of funny, right?” Ahn agreed when we joked that she isn’t the actor from Liberal Arts we would have guessed would be encountering The Witches’ Road. “It hasn’t [come up at all]. You’re the first person. Yeah, I played Lizzie’s roommate … That was one of the first films she made.”

“I mean, if I have, I can’t tell you,” Ahn replied coyly when asked if she’s called up Olsen to say, “Guess what I get to do?”

You can watch our interviews with Hahn, Locke, and Ahn at the top of the page.

What Is Agatha All Along About?

Kathryn Hahn is back as Agatha Harkness.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Montiero.

Agatha All Along premieres September 19th. Stay tuned for more from our Agatha All Along interviews.