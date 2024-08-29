Agatha All Along: How The Series Follows Up WandaVision

Agatha All Along‘s new trailer has revealed how the MCU series follows-up the events of WandaVision. As fans know, Scarlet Witch and Vision’s Disney+ series ended with them going their separate ways (it’s complicated!) and Agatha Harkness left in a spell by Wanda Maximoff. Now, in the Agatha All Along trailer Kathryn Hahn’s witch has been rescued from her spell by Joe Locke’s mysterious teenage character. Known only as “Teen”, the boy wants to go along the Witches Road with Agatha and her rag-tag coven of magic-users. It’s going to be a weird trip, in true WandaVision fashion. You can check out the new trailer for yourself up above.

WandaVision fans got another jolt during the new clip as Locke’s character tries to say his name, but is unable to. It seems our Teen has been hit with a spell that sews his mouth shut. As if to directly tease the WandaVision fans out there, the magical seal on his lips is in the shape of a cursive M. So, we’re officially back on “Mephisto Watch” during Agatha All Along. (During WandaVision, theories ran wild that the villain would turn up and be behind all the wildness with Elizabeth Olsen’s Avenger.) Now, there’s no guarantee that he’ll pop-up but, including the nods and teasing it seems to be directly addressing the fans who were expecting Mephisto to turn up back then.

Is Scarlet Witch Dead?

Well that’s quite the question isn’t it? At the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda Maximoff sacrificed herself to stop the chaos magic from threatening the fabric of reality itself. She dragged down Mount Wundagore and destroyed the Darkhold to protect all the versions of her children. Marvel’s official line has been that she perished in that collapse.But some fans are hoping for a Scarlet Witch revival in Agatha All Along.The chances are looking okay, Has Joe Locke’s character seems an awful lot like an aged-up version of Billy Maximoff. But, we’ll have to wait till the Disney plus series gets going to find out.

In the Official Marvel Timeline book, they argue, “As the kindly 838-Wanda gathers the boys and assures the heartbroken Scarlet Witch they will be loved, the Wanda Maximoff of Universe-616 surrenders: She destroys Wundagore-and collapses it upon herself–ending two great threats to all of the Multiverse.”

Joe Locke Plays Coy About “Teen”

Joe Locke as “Teen” in Agatha All Along.

“Teen” will Continue to be a topic of conversation until Agatha all along premieres on Disney Plus in a couple of weeks. But, Empire Magazine tried to get to the bottom of the mystery during a recent interview with Joe Locke and showrunner Jac Schaefer. In their conversation,The actor wanted to reassure fans that he’s not what they think he is. Unfortunately for Locke, He’s going to carry that doubt all the way through this show up until a reveal happens that proves him right or wrong.

“He’s a familiar; he’s like the assistant to the coven,” Locke detailed. “Teen is a big fan of witchcraft and witches, so for him to be taken under Agatha Harkness’ wing and form a coven and go down the Witches’ Road is his dream. He’s fanboy-esque, and in his element. Which is very fun — because I was [too]!”

“Then, this mysterious goth teen [played by Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke] shows up in her life,” Schaeffer would add. “It’s his idea to travel the Witches’ Road to get her power back. But in order to go on the Road, you’ve got to get a coven together. So how does a witch that no-one’s going to trust get a band of sisters together?”

