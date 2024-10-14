Agatha All Along Trailer Reveals a Surprising Connection to Wiccan and WandaVision

Agatha All Along fans are taking a trip down memory lane to WandaVision in the show’s latest trailer. The big buzz coming out of last week’s Agatha All Along episode was the confirmation that Joe Locke’s mysterious Teen is Wiccan, one of Scarlet Witch’s twin boys from WandaVision. Fans had long speculated that Teen was going to be Wiccan, and while Episode 5 of Agatha All Along didn’t name-drop the words “Billy” or “Wiccan,” Agatha did tell Teen how he was so much like his mother, and we saw Wiccan grow a crown similar to the one worn by Scarlet Witch. With only a few episodes remaining, we now look at how the events in WandaVision impact Agatha All Along.

The midseason trailer for Agatha All Along features Kathryn Hahn’s titular Agatha Harkness referring to Teen as Billy Maximoff. We see footage of upcoming scenes remaining in the Disney+ series, including a look back at Billy, an Eastview resident, witnessing the red hex that Wanda Maximoff cast over Westview in WandaVision. Billy then screams as his mother swerves to avoid hitting a car on the road. The flashback ends with the car slamming into a tree. Eagle-eyed fans may remember Agatha mentioning a fatal car crash that happened in Eastview earlier in Agatha All Along. It looks like Billy was involved in that crash, which led him to search out Agatha so he could follow her down the Witches’ Road.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Billy watching scarlet witch’s hex from wandavision

What happened to Wiccan in WandaVision?

Scarlet Witch magically created Billy and his twin brother Tommy in WandaVision. Still reeling from the loss of Vision in Avengers: Infinity War, Wanda Maximoff conjured a fairytale lifestyle for herself in the small community of Westview. Part of this involved a spell that brought Vision back to life and brainwashed Westview’s residents. Because of the nature of Wanda’s spell, Billy and Tommy aged rapidly during WandaVision, growing from small babies to young boys. They each demonstrated abilities similar to their mother and uncle, with Billy mastering magic while Tommy possessed Pietro’s speed.

Once Wanda became the Scarlet Witch and defeated Agatha in the WandaVision series finale, she dropped her spell over Westview, causing Billy, Tommy, and Vision to fade from existence. However, MCU fans witnessed alternate versions of Billy and Tommy in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when Scarlet Witch went on her rampage through the multiverse to reunite her family.

Wiccan is the latest Young Avenger to debut in the MCU

Agatha All Along joins a list of recent Marvel projects to introduce viewers to future members of the Young Avengers. WandaVision featured the twin siblings Billy (Wiccan) and Tommy (Speed); Eli Bradley (Patriot) appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier; Loki included Kid Loki; America Chavez was in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; Kate Bishop fought alongside Clint Barton in Hawkeye; Ant-Man’s daughter Cassie Lang (Stature/Stinger) was in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania; and we also have Agatha All Along teasing Teddy (Hulkling) in Episode 2.

The mid-credits scene in The Marvels also continued the MCU’s Young Avengers setup. The scene saw Ms. Marvel head to New York to recruit Kate Bishop, telling the young Hawkeye that she was putting a team together, similar to Nick Fury’s cameo in the first Iron Man movie. Ms. Marvel also referenced Cassie Lang when speaking to Kate Bishop.

What is Agatha All Along about?

Agatha’s coven is shocked.

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.