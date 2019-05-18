Will FitzSimmons Reunite on Next Week’s Agents of SHIELD?

The latest Agents of SHIELD episode is over, and the end tag teased the long-awaited reunion between Fitz and Simmons. The scene revealed Fitz and Enoch’s plan to take the crew they rescued to a planet called Kitson before the scene cut to Jemma arriving at her destination saying, “He’s here. I can feel it.”

This was the first time we saw Simmons and Daisy in the latest episode, but in previous one, Jemma disobeyed everyone’s wishes and sent them further into deep space to find Fitz. However, in last week’s episode, she guessed he was on a planet called Naro-Atzia. So unless Kitson and Naro-Atzia are the same place, Jemma and Fitz are heading to completely different planets. That means, it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing them reunite in episode three.

The road has been long and hard for the Marvel show’s biggest ship, separating them by space and time and space again. However, it usually doesn’t take the show too long to reunite the lovebirds. Back in season three, Fitz saved Jemma from being trapped on the planet Maveth at the end of the second episode. In season five, he found her again in space (in the future!) during the sixth episode. There’s no telling how long they’ll drag it out this time, but we look forward to the umpteenth FitzSimmons reunion (that’s not sarcasm; it’s beautiful every single time).

Of course, in the case of season six, Fitz thinks Jemma is still in the future and plans to freeze himself again. Hopefully, she’ll find him before that happens. There’s also the matter of the awkward conversation that’s going to take place when she has to tell him she married a different version of him, who died.

According to Hypable, showrunner Jed Whedon promised that FitzSimmons will face a lot of challenges this season.

“The thing with FitzSimmons is, they are beloved characters. They are to us, not just for the audience. They have a special place in our hearts,” he explained. “And so we like to put them through terrible, terrible things!” Whedon added, “You know, everybody’s rooting for them but it’s less fun to root for the team that’s winning. And so we tend to put obstacles in their way.”

Keep the drama coming, Whedons! As long as our favorite couple gets back together EVENTUALLY, we’re here for whatever drama you throw at us.

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.