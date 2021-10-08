Ant-Man Star Evangeline Lilly Breaks Down Why She Loved WandaVision and Loki

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently in production, and it will see Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly returning to play the titular roles. The movie is not set to be released until 2023, but there’s plenty to look forward to from the franchise in the meantime. This year alone saw more MCU projects than ever before with the release of two features films (Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and two more on the way (Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home) as well as three live-action Disney+ shows (WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki) and one animated show (What If…?). The project that got some of the most praise this year was WandaVision, which was nominated for 23 Emmys. Lilly, who plays Wasp/Hope Van Dyne in the MCU, recently spoke with Collider about her love for WandaVision as well as Loki.

“I think WandaVision was phenomenal, and I think it was probably the best they’ve ever represented a female character. It was so incredible to see her be so complicated and so flawed and yet so redeemable and so lovable, the way we have typically historically treated our male characters. I think it was an epic female protagonist story,” Lilly shared.

She added, “I loved, loved the ending of the Loki TV show. They didn’t fully have me till the end. I was like, ‘Okay. Okay, sure. Yeah. Okay. Good.’ But I wasn’t like, ‘Oh my God, this an amazing show,’ until they got to the end. And I was like, ‘It’s chaos theory. I love it. I love it. I love it.’ The science geek in me loves that element of how smart they are and how they tackle such enormous topics that most kind of fluff popcorn movies are not going to tackle. They tackled chaos theory. That’s really brave and really bold and really cool.”

As for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Lilly has already teased her new suit and shared her excitement to work with franchise newcomer, Kathryn Newton, the new Cassie Lang. The movie will also see the return of Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and feature the return of Loki‘s Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror

All of WandaVision and the first season of Loki are now available to stream on Disney+. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on February 17, 2023.