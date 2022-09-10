Armor Wars Reveals New Logo During Marvel D23 Presentation

Armor Wars has a new logo. Revealed during the Marvel portion of the Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios panel, the logo is the latest news regarding the Disney+ streaming series starring Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine. Marvel also confirmed at the event that it is a six-episode series following the events of Secret Invasion. The show is inspired by one of the best-loved Iron Man stories of all time, exploring what happens when Ton Stark's armored technology falls into the hands of the underworld. It's up to his best friend, the hero known as War Machine, to take action and stop Tony's legacy from being used for nefarious purposes.

Marvel Studios first announced Armor Wars in December 2020. Yassir Lester is the lead writer of the series, which is expected to begin filming in Atlanta in October.

In addition to Cheadle starring as War Machine, Walton Goggins will reportedly yreprise his role as Sonny Burch from Ant-Man and the Wasp. The ramifications of Tony Stark's death in Avengers: Endgame is central to the plot of Armor Wars.

"The death of Tony Stark, I'm pretty sure, will play a role in the series," Cheadle told BroBible in 2021. "Where we've been sort of progressing Rhodey—even in the last film where he's now up again and he's now walking again and he's now mobile again—so as the technology continues to develop and we keep making innovations in the suit and what happens, I imagine there's gonna be another elevation and another way that we're going to keep digging into that part of Rhodey," he said. "But really, figuring out a way to bridge what's happening in the comic books with what's happening on screen in the MCU and how we're going to make those worlds work, that's really exciting."

Fans have been a little concerned about Armor Wars since it wasn't included on Marvel's roadmap for phases four, five, and six. Cheadle offered an update during a previous interview at ACE Comic Con, "I think the most exciting part is yet to come," Cheadle said. "I think we don't have a super-strong idea of who he is, really. Outside of that bubble of The Avengers. Outside of his friendship with Tony," the actor explained. "Now, he's going to be untethered from all of that. So, it's an opportunity to discover who he is, that we have not had before with concentrated time and focus on Rhodey, and Rhodey's journey. Hopefully, some stuff about his past. Teeing up some things about his potential future. Who knows how long this Marvel thing goes. It seems kinda unending."