‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Gwyneth Paltrow Is Getting Married This Weekend

Congratulations are in order for Avengers: Infinity War and Iron Man star Gwyneth Paltrow, who will be tying the knot this weekend!

A report from Us Weekly indicates that Paltrow will be getting married to her fiancé Brad Falchuk in their Hamptons, New York, home on Saturday, September 29th.

It’s been a big month for the two, as Paltrow recently celebrated a birthday that included well wishes from her on-screen fiancé, Tony Stark himself, Robert Downey Jr. And Falchuk, the co-creator of the hit series American Horror Story, just saw the ninth season premiere of the show on FX.

Paltrow will reprise her role as Pepper Potts in next year’s Avengers 4. The actress has been posting behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the film, though it seems she’s wrapped on the reshoots now that she’s enjoying some personal time.

But it looks like there are some big changes in store for her character, who may or may not be married to Tony Stark by the time Avengers 4 rolls around. In an interview with the official magazine for Avengers: Infinity War, she might have let a major spoiler slip through the cracks.

“Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together,” Paltrow said. “She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”

A child? That could be huge for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-director Anthony Russo previously teased how Iron Man’s world will change in the two movies, and how that will affect his relationships — especially with Pepper Potts.

“The stakes of his relationship with Pepper are very high now. Also the fact that he’s had this mentor relationship with Peter Parker, it’s as if his personal life is becoming fuller and more important to him than it ever had before,” Russo said to The Telegraph. “And that’s an interesting counterpoint to his life as Iron Man, and also his life as Iron Man is a potential threat to that personal life as well. What’s happening with Tony Stark in this film is that he’s beginning to feel the tension between those two things, and that’s a difficult conflict for him.”

We’ll see how life changes for the soon to be married couple when Avengers 4 premieres on May 3, 2019. Until then, congratulations to Paltrow and Falchuk!