Robert Downey Jr. Shares Heartbreaking ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Meme

After the events of Avengers: Infinity War, fans are still reeling over the deaths of many favorite Marvel characters at the hands of Thanos. And while some of us might be recovering six months later, all it takes is a good meme to kick us right in the feels.

Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. plied on the hurt with a recent Facebook post, sharing a meme that has us crying over the loss of several Avengers all over again. Take a look:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ouch, RDJ. We’d like to see you this smug if your character didn’t survive Thanos’ snap.

Of course, this meme plays off of the popular exchange between Loki and Iron Man at the end of the first Avengers movie, adding Thanos’ own diabolical input after he defeated Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and sent half of existence into crumbling dust.

Many fans are curious to find out just how the Avengers will recover from this devastating blow when the sequel premieres in theaters next year. And while Marvel Studios has kept the details for the new movie under wraps, it seems like we won’t have to wait too long before we get our first glimpse at the next film.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently confirmed the first trailer for Avengers 4 would be released before the year is over, and the speculative consensus believes that it will drop before the end of November.

And though Marvel has kept quiet over any major details about the new movie, a lot of actors in the MCU have been dropping new details left and right in recent weeks.

A recent photo hit the Internet showing Pepper Potts actress Gwyneth Paltrow suited up in a purple Iron Man armor, indicating that her character will suit up as Rescue in the new film. While the photo’s validity has yet to be confirmed, it appears to be authentic based on the quality of the image and the design of the prop.

Two actors have also seemingly been confirmed to return for the film, including Doctor Strange actor Tilda Swinton and Captain America: Civil War actor Frank Grillo.

Marvel Studios has yet to officially acknowledge the reports of these actors returns, but they’d likely prefer those surprised are kept under wraps until the fans actually have the chance to see those movies.

Avengers 4 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 3, 2019.