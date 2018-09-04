Dave Bautista Can’t Stop Spoiling ‘Avengers 4’: “Nobody Told Me Not To”

Fan theories and set photos have been tiding Marvel fans over as we eagerly await the release of Avengers 4. But while many people seem to be digging for spoilers wherever we can find them, it turns out we didn’t need to look far.

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista has been spilling the beans since before Avengers: Infinity War came out.

The actor behind Drax recently appeared on Good Morning Britain where he spoke about his penchant to spoil the Marvel Studios crossover, possibly revealing the character’s fate after being snapped away from existence by Thanos.

The actor spoke about already filming his scenes for Avengers 4 and being announced as part of the cast for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, prompting one host to bring up the fact that his character, and many others died in the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

“We definitely see more Guardians in the upcoming Avengers, which we’ve already shot,” Bautista said. “Oddly enough, I guess I wasn’t supposed to say anything, but I was already saying before Avengers 3 was released that I’d already filmed 4, and I was signed up for Guardians 3. I’ve shot scenes for it, so I must come back somehow,” he said with a laugh.

“It’s comforting but at the same time I felt a sense of guilt because I don’t know if I was supposed to say anything, and nobody told me not to say anything,” Bautista added.

Of course, this isn’t a Mark Ruffalo-level spoiler, as the Hulk actor earned the ire of co-star Don Cheadle when he nearly said that half of the characters die one year before Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters.

And Bautista isn’t the only one to reveal such a spoiler, as his Guardians co-star Zoe Saldana said something similar before the release of Infinity War. And her death took place under much different circumstances, considering Thanos sacrificed her to obtain the Soul Stone.

“At least for me, it felt like a [to be continued], because I knew that we will have to all come back, at some point this fall, and finish up the fourth installment of Avengers,” Saldana said to E! Live From the Red Carpet of saying goodbye to her co-stars after filming. “It felt like see you later, not like a formal goodbye.”

We’ll see how the Guardians and many other Marvel heroes return when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.