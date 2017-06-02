Chris Hemsworth’s Kids Really Love Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman

The children of Avengers star Chris Hemsworth gushed over Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.

"We were shooting in London last year, and they're obsessed with Wonder Woman — they've seen the movie a hundred times — and they met her and were just sort of in awe, and were hugging, and would listen, and would hug her again," the father-of-three told InStyle.

"And it kind of hit home for me, it became very personal, and I went, 'I've had kids do that to me.' I wish it was my own kids [laughs]. But you kind of realize what it means to people, the complete escapism, the fantasy, the adventure, the sort of little lessons that may be sprinkled in there, too. It's pretty cool."

And of the Distinguished Competition, the Thor star added, "We're all open to, 'Look, if those films do well, our films do well.' It's about getting people to the cinema these days."

In 2017, Hemsworth picked the Patty Jenkins-directed blockbuster as his favorite movie of the year, telling MTV he has "such love and admiration for all Chris' on the planet — and all superheroes, including Wonder Woman," citing star Chris Pine.

"I think it's my favorite film this year. They did such a good job," Hemsworth said, weeks ahead of the release of his own Thor: Ragnarok. "We're gonna make more, but it's OK. It's not a competition, it's all love."

As for his own superhero journey — which could come to an end in the appropriately-titled Avengers: Endgame, the culmination of the first 11 years of the interconnected Marvel Cinematic Universe — Hemsworth hopes to stay on in the role of Thor, despite the expiration of his contract with Marvel Studios.

"I'd play this character for as long as anyone would let me," Hemsworth told This Morning.

"I've loved it so much. But the combination of this many characters in this Phase Three, as Marvel calls it, you'll never have this interaction with this many people again. Who knows what the future holds and whether they do prequels and sequels or whatever, I'd be open to anything. But right now, this is where we finish up."

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26.

-----

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child's Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!