Avengers: Endgame Already in Top Five Rated IMDb Movies of All Time

Avengers: Endgame has officially hit theaters, which means fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are finally finding out which of Doctor Stranger’s 14,000,605 possible outcomes ends this chapter of the franchise. Now that the movie is in theaters everywhere, people are adjusting their MCU rankings accordingly. Not only is Avengers: Endgame receiving high marks across the board, but it’s already earned its spot as one of the highest rated films on IMDb. The Marvel film is currently ranked number five on the list, earning 8.9 stars, coming in only behind The Shawshank Redemption, The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, and The Dark Knight.

The next MCU film on the list does not show up on the rankings until Avengers: Infinity War. which is in the 61st spot. Pretty impressive, Endgame!

IMDb isn’t the only site to show a high rating for the new movie. Currently, the film has the highest audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, coming in at a fresh 93%. It also has the second-highest critics score with a whopping 96%, coming in second to the Oscar-nominated Black Panther, which earned 97% from critics.

Avengers: Endgame has only been out for a day, but it’s already breaking records. The movie had the biggest international opening to date, earning $169 million overseas on the first day of its release. It also had the biggest opening night box office ever last night, raking in $60 million. The record was previously held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned $57 million on its opening. Projections had Avengers: Endgame earning about $43 million last night, so it’s already exceeding expectations. In fact, it could be the first ever film to earn $300 million on opening weekend. The current opening weekend record belongs to Avengers: Infinity War, which made $257 million last year.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

