Anthony Mackie Thought Dave Bautista Had Killed Tom Holland on Avengers: Endgame Set

One day on the set of Avengers: Endgame, Anthony Mackie thought they were going to have to bury one of their own. In a recent convention appearance, Mackie detailed a situation in which he thought Dave Bautista had clobbered Tom Holland so hard, the latter wouldn’t be able to finish filming — at least, kind of. At Celebrity Fan Fest, one excited Marvel fan asked Mackie what he favorite moment was on set and the actor behind Sam Wilson/The Falcon spoke about a situation during a break in filming that ended up a lot more humorous than it first sounds.

“There was one day we were shooting and Tom Holland was standing behind me,” Mackie recounted during the panel. “It was the day when Chris Evans says ‘Run’ and we all run out to battle so it’s all green screen and there’s, like, maybe 300 people on set. We had a break in between camera setups and Bautista comes out and he and Tom Holland are talking over my shoulder.”

“All of a sudden he does this jump, flying, punch kick move and literally, the stage shook,” the actor continues. “I thought he had hit Tom Holland and I was like ‘Oh my God, you just killed Tom!’ So I turn around and I see Tom sitting there and am like ‘Dude, what are you doing?’ and Tom’s like ‘Calm down, he’s teaching me a move!’ […] It was the scariest moment of my life. I thought he killed him.”

Once upon a time, Bautista admitted that Spider-Man was one of his favorite characters, thanks in part to Holland’s portrayal of the web-slinging teen hero.

“Spider-Man is the one I’m really looking forward to. I love that kid – I love Tom Holland. I also love that they’re staying so true to the comics with this whole series and I think that’s because Marvel Studios has gotten involved. I think before, I think it was Sony who had control. And I think they’re doing a partnership now, but I think they will – I don’t know this for sure – but I think they’re going to re-acquire Spider-Man.”

