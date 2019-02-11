‘Avengers: Endgame’: Captain America’s Upgraded Costume Debuts in New Photo

New Avengers: Endgame promotional material reveals Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) again suited up as Captain America.



Cap’s updated costume restores the Avengers emblem on his shoulders — removed before the events of Avengers: Infinity War, following the star-spangled Avenger’s fugitive status in the wake of Captain America: Civil War — and better incorporates a comic book-accurate chainmail design previously glimpsed beneath the bearded Cap’s stripped down Infinity War costume.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not pictured is his classic shield, replaced in the preceding film by Vibranium gauntlets supplied by Wakandan king T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). The Endgame Super Bowl TV spot revealed Cap is reunited with the shield, which he previously discarded after a clash with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in Siberia.

The return to form comes as an angry Captain America, hellbent on avenging those lost to the devastating snap enacted by Thanos (Josh Brolin) that killed half of all living creatures in the universe, leads Earth’s mightiest heroes as they assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order once and for all, no matter the consequences.

“There’s just nothing that I can say but there’s so much good stuff…there’s so many good things,” Evans teased of Endgame during an October convention appearance.

“I mean, I guess all I can say is if Marvel has proven anything it’s just that they know what they’re doing. They know what they’re doing. I don’t think they’ve missed a beat. Their worse mistakes are other studios’ biggest blessings, you know what I mean?

“They don’t miss, they don’t miss, and they have not missed with this one and it really is just an incredible culmination of this unbelievable tapestry of… I mean, how many individual series is it? Is it like, what six, seven individual parts coming together?

“It’s never been done before and I don’t know if it will ever be done again, and they really stick a flag in the ground on this one and pull out all the stops and you won’t be disappointed.”

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26.