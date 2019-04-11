Did ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Digitally Alter Captain America and Iron Man’s Reunion Scene to Hide Time Travel Spoiler?

These Avengers: Endgame trailer and TV spots are proving to be tricky little beasts. That’s because Marvel fans have quickly learned that they can’t even believe the footage they view with their own eyes, due to the fact that Marvel Studios can, will, and has digitally altered it, either inserting fake scenes or sequences to throw fans off, or removing spoilery elements from shots, so that the picture we see is incomplete. The latest Avengers: Endgame Special Look trailer may be hiding one such act of digital trickery, to preserve the surprise of a major spoiler, regarding the reunion scene between Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, and Chris Evans’ Captain America.

After the latest Endgame trailer, Marvel fans are pumped that the film brings Tony and Cap back together, to reconcile their falling out in Captain America: Civil War, face-to-face. It’s a touching moment, in which Tony asks Steve, “Do you trust me?” and Steve responds with a soul-affirming, “I do.”

We’re led to believe that Tony and Steve are just settling their old beef before embarking on Endgame‘s grand (and possibly fatal) mission; however, as Screen Rant and other savvy Marvel fans are pointing out, there is more here than meets the eye!

Basically, it’s being posited that Captain America’s has been digitally altered (including adding his Infinity War costume) to hide a major reveal: that this is Cap from the original Avengers movie, during the Battle of New York against Loki and the Chitauri. Truthfully, it wouldn’t be hard to alter Chris Evans in this way: just the costume would need to be changed. It probably takes more visual effects work to de-age Chris Evans back to his Avengers look, when Cap was far less tired and battered than he is today.

If this scene is what some are saying it is, the moment would link up to long-running theories from back when Endgame was shooting, in which we saw evidence that scenes from Avengers were being revisited by the modern day Avengers of Endgame. The goal would be to alter the timeline, preventing Thanos from ever gathering all of the Infinity Stones and decimating the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That theory has been popular because links up to teases from the Russo Bros themselves, that Iron Man’s B.A.R.F. technology from Civil War could be used in Endgame – possibly to identify points in the past that need altering. Finally, the rumored combination of Ant-Man’s Quantum Realm and Captain Marvel as a power source, could be the key to how The Avengers travel back through time.

What do you think: is Avengers: Endgame hiding a major time travel reveal in this Captain America and Iron Man reunion? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

