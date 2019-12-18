Avengers: Endgame Directors Joe and Anthony Russo Share Set Photo From New Film Featuring Tom Holland

Before Tom Holland returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, the young actor is re-teaming up with Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, for a slightly more serious film. Cherry is a new movie that’s being adapted from the book of the same name and follows “an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder” who “becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt.” Recently, the Russos took to Instagram to share a photo from the movie’s set in Cleveland, and if you look hard enough, you’ll spot Holland.

View this post on Instagram Greetings from Cleveland! #Cherry @tomholland2013 @legendheadwear A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers) on Dec 18, 2019 at 10:39am PST

“Greetings from Cleveland! #Cherry @tomholland2013 @legendheadwear,” they wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Joe Russo spoke to Collider about Holland’s performance in the upcoming movie, which touches on heroin abuse and criminality, making for a “very complicated character.”

“I’ll say this,” Russo teased. “Tom Holland is killing it. He’s just kicking ass in this role. And we couldn’t be more proud of him. It’s as complicated a role as an actor can play, and he’s just doing a spectacular job.”

During a recent appearance at ACE Comic Con, Holland spoke more about the movie.

“It’s an incredible role,” he shared. “The book is amazing, the script is even better. I couldn’t wait to dive into it and sort of give it everything I’ve got. And it’s so different for me, I mean, I shaved my head. I really like it. I don’t know about you, but I really, really like it. It’s so much easier to manage.”

He added, “In this film, I’m playing a drug addict and I’ve never done drugs in my life, so…”

This led to a cheer from the crowd so Holland added, “Yeah, don’t do drugs, kids!”

“So, it’s just a stretch, it’s different,” Holland explained. “It’s something I’ve never done before. And it’s gonna be a tough job and I hope I can do justice. Harry and I, my little brother, we’ve been going to the VA every day. Yeah, we’ve been going to the VA in Cleveland every day and meeting with veterans and making sure we do the research and pay respects to them and tell their story through our medium of entertainment.”

Cherry is expected to be released sometime in 2020, and Spider-Man 3 will hit theaters on July 16, 2021.