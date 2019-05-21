Could Pepper’s Avengers: Endgame Rescue Armor Be a Call Back to the First Iron Man Movie?

Now that Avengers: Endgame has been in theaters for almost a month, fans have gotten an opportunity to get pretty creative with their analysis of the film. A viral post from Twitter user lizziethat has proved to be one interesting example of that, as it suggests a rather interesting theory regarding the Rescue armor worn by Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) in the film’s epic third-act battle. As they posit, there’s a chance that the blue color of the Rescue suit is a callback to the first Iron Man movie, in which Pepper wears a dress of the same blue shade to an event.

Tell me Tony Stark didn’t build the Rescue suit in the EXACT shade of the dress Pepper was wearing in #IronMan because he’s a helpless romantic and that was THE moment he realized he was in love with her. Wait, don’t tell me. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it. #Pepperony pic.twitter.com/4HP08Gb0LX — Lizzie (@lizziethat) May 10, 2019

In Iron Man, the blue dress was something that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) “bought” Pepper for her birthday, although it was quickly revealed that Pepper bought the dress for herself after Tony forgot the event. As quite a few fans have theorized, Tony may have realized that he was in love with Pepper right in that moment, which would explain why he would homage that exact same color in her Rescue suit over a decade later.

Given the nature of Pepper and Tony’s Endgame relationship, this revelation about the suit only makes things a bit more heartbreaking. With both of them surviving the Snap, the pair decided to move away from the city and start a family together, ultimately having a young daughter named Morgan. By the end of the film, Tony ultimately sacrificed himself to snap away Thanos and his army, and he perished in the process.

While Pepper survived the events of the film, it sounds like she isn’t expecting to make a return to the MCU anytime soon.

“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” Paltrow said in February of this year. “I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with [Iron Man director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to fans.”

“I feel honored to be a part of something that people are so passionate about,” she said. “Of course, if they said, ‘Can you come back for a day?,’ I will always be there if they need me.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.