Watch ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Stars On ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Ride

A handful of the cast members of Avengers: Endgame were on hand at Disneyland earlier today revealing Avengers Universe Unites, a new charity in conjunction between Disney, The LEGO Group, Hasbro, Funko, and Amazon. As they unveiled the group’s initial $5 million charitable donation, some of the actors stayed behind to go on some Disneyland rides, including the Guardians of the Galaxy-themed Mission Breakout! ride.

Luckily for fans, the most important Avenger alive was on hand to capture the experience and upload it to social media for the world to see. Jeremy Renner uploaded a video of he and his castmates Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Paul Rudd buckling in and getting ready for the ride with various supporting personnel in tow.

The day officially marked the kickoff for the press tour of Avengers: Endgame as Marvel Studios begins prepping for the release of Avengers: Endgame. Starting next week, the cast will “take over” Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the week, with various cast members on throughout the week.

It all starts Monday with Johansson, Rudd, Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr. while Danai Gurira will appear Tuesday night. Renner is scheduled to appear on the late-night show Wednesday while Don Cheadle rounds out the week on Thursday. Keeping in line with other marketing, Marvel Studios didn’t schedule any of the characters dusted in Infinity War to appear. Of note, it looks like neither Chris Evans or Brie Larson will appear throughout the week.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

You can catch the Avengers and Guardians team forces once again as they work to take down Thanos in Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

Have you checked out Mission Breakout! yet? Let us know what you think of the ride in the comments below!

