‘Avengers: Endgame’ Gets A Wild New Poster

Avengers: Endgame is just about here, and Marvel Studios is continuing to fuel the fire with a slew of new posters and marketing for the much-anticipated film. Its latest new poster might just be the most unique of the bunch though, featuring a stark red, black, and white color palette and an almost Samurai Jack design aesthetic. The poster features Thanos and his all-powerful Infinity Gauntlet in the background with those Infinity Stones glowing bright, and the rest of the Avengers are ready for action in his shadow.

We see Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, and Hawkeye ready to throw down, and the stylish poster comes from Graphic Artist Kazoomori. It’s simply one of the coolest looking Avengers: Endgame posters yet, and you can check it out in the photo below.

“Take a look at this Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame-inspired poster from artist @kazoomori!” You can check out more of kazoomori’s work on Twitter here.

Take a look at this Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame-inspired poster from artist @kazoomori! pic.twitter.com/bKuI2ESTSG — The Avengers (@Avengers) April 19, 2019

You might notice that this poster only features Thanos the original six Avengers, something that’s been noticeable in Marvel’s promotional campaign. While other Avengers like Rocket Raccoon, Nebula, War Machine, and Captain Marvel have also appeared on a number of items, there is an importance on the reuniting of the original six Avengers, who haven’t all been together since Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Hawkeye would return to the fold in Captain America: Civil War, but Thor and Hulk were on Sakaar throughout all that Sokovia Accords mess. Most of the Avengers would meet up at some point in Avengers: Infinity War, but Hawkeye wasn’t in that group, and Iron Man never actually reunited with Captain America during the movie, as he was busy on Titan against Thanos.

Now the original six are all back together for one more go-round, and this could very well be the last time we see them all on screen together. Odds are at least one Avenger doesn’t make a return after this, so we will definitely be enjoying the reunion while it lasts.

You can check out the official description of Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

