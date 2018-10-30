Marvel Fan Prepares for Day of the Dead With Depressing ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Ofrenda

Some Marvel fans are still processing the events of Avengers: Infinity War, and it looks like one fan is even getting into the holiday spirit with their grief.

Reddit user Skiddadle_skadoodle recently shared a photo of an Infinity War-themed ofrenda, a shrine of sorts that is used to celebrate Day of the Dead. The ofrenda, which you can check out below, features photos of Bucky Barnes, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Groot, Black Panther, and Loki.

The ofrenda is simultaneously amusing and a little heartbreaking, even with all of the speculation about how Infinity War’s deaths could ultimately be reversed. But either way, it sounds like fans should prepare to expect the unexpected.

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” co-writer Christopher Markus explained in an interview earlier this year. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Put it this way,” Stephen McFeely echoed. “I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” co-director Joe Russo said of Avengers 4 in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com. “I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics in particular that would have value.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.