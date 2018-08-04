‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Respond to “Hot Thanos” Love

Thanos was definitely the villain of Avengers: Infinity War, but he also amassed quite a few fans who thought he was…well, a bit sexy.

That might not have been the direction Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo envisioned for the character, but as they told ET they are perfectly fine with Marvel fans admiring the Mad Titan’s hotness so to speak.

“I mean listen, everybody’s got their own thing,” Joe Russo said. “We’re supportive of whatever your fantasies about Thanos may be.”

“He’s a Tony Soprano type ya know,” Anthony Russo said. “But again we really wanted to make him a compelling and relatable character and I think that’s a, maybe a dimension of the fact that he does feel compelling to people.”

Joe thinks that much of attractive quality comes from Thanos actor Josh Brolin, who really brought the character to life behind all the CGI work.

“I think that emotion can translate…or that passion can translate directly to Josh Brolin, because it really is Brolin, and we’re mapping everything that he does so, I think that’s what’s unique about that character is that there’s really the essence of an actor behind him and that’s what people are ascribing to,” Russo said.

The subject of Thanos’ attractiveness came up during the Infinity War commentary with Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus.

McFeely brought it up when he said “I have seen lots of online stuff about “Can we talk about that Thanos is hot?”

Anthony was surprised, saying “Oh Really?” Markus didn’t seem so shocked though, saying “of course.”

