New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Photo Shows Spider-Man Relaxing with the Guardians

There’s not a lot of downtime when your day job is spent saving the world (and galaxy) from imminent destruction. Luckily, Avengers: Infinity War heroes Spider-Man, Star-Lord, and Nebula found a moment to lay in the alien sun.

Actor Tom Holland revealed a new photo on Instagram where he’s relaxing with Karen Gillan and Chris Pratt on the set of the new Marvel Studios movie. The lighting of the scene and the terrain of the set make it look like they’re filming for the portion of the movie taking place on Titan, during a big battle between the Avengers and Thanos. Check it out below:

Fans shouldn’t be surprised to see the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man mixing it up with the Guardians of the Galaxy, as one scene in the trailer showed Peter Parker standing by smirking as Star-Lord insulted his mentor Tony Stark. It looks like Peter Quill makes it out of his snarky confrontation with Iron Man alive.

We should probably get ready to see Spider-Man and Star-Lord on screen together quite often, as Holland has spoken at length about his time working with Chris Pratt.

“I got on very well with Chris Pratt on this, Chris Pratt and I became very close,” Holland said to Metro Entertainment. “He’s really funny, he’s such a sweet guy, he’s so talented. The way he navigates around a set and the way he treats everyone, he’s a real role model for me. We became very close. He was in London the other day, I took him out for a drink and it was lovely to catch up, and he’s a great guy.”

He also gushed about his co-star during an interview with HeyUGuys, though that doesn’t mean it was an effortless shoot.

“Working with Chris Pratt was pretty awesome,” Holland began. “He is so funny, he’s so fun, and he’s got such great stories about his career and about the industry, and he’s just super talented, you know? I found it quite difficult, because he’d make me laugh so much. He’s the man, I absolutely love him.”

Fans will get to see Spider-Man and Star-Lord crack wise when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

