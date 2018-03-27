Avengers: Infinity War: The Internet Has Questions About Those New Posters

In what’s becoming a common occurrence in the lead up to Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios sent fans into a frenzy with a brand new reveal.

The five new posters each showcase different heroes in the movie’s vast stable of characters, but they also feature a theme of the individual Infinity Stones. Check them out below:

As you can see, Iron Man and his group represent the Aether AKA the Reality Stone, Black Widow and her group represent the Eye of Agamotto AKA the Time Stone, Captain America’s group represents the Tesseract AKA the Space Stone, Thor and the Guardians represent the Orb AKA the Power Stone, while Scarlet Witch and the Vision represent the Scepter AKA the Mind Stone.

Of course, Marvel is continuing to play coy about the Soul Stone, which fans have been clamoring to learn more about for the last couple of years.

These new posters ignited a whole new wave of speculation while others have demanded answers, which may or may not come when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

Some people are wondering if the Soul Stone will be saved until the untitled Avengers Sequel, set to premiere in May 2019.

Others are asking where Hawkeye and Ant-Man are, as the two have continued to be left out of the promotional circuit.

Read on to see some of the best responses and fan theories to Marvel’s intriguing new posters for Avengers: Infinity War. And let’s cross our fingers for a Hawkeye/Ant-Man/Soul Stone poster being released closer to the premiere date.

@SuperiorFrank

@Belivashkov_

@Gabehainline

5 out of 6 posters for the 5 infinity stones, with the MATCHING colors of each stone. There is one poster missing, which should have an orange theme to it, with the characters that we haven’t seen such as Loki, Hawkeye, Antman, which will represent the soul stone!! — Gabe (@Gabehainline) March 27, 2018

@Ahmadauk97

Where’s Thanos and the black order tho? pic.twitter.com/oJQzVki6Mb — Flipsyde97 (@Ahmadauk97) March 27, 2018

@vimo_67

Where’s the ORANGE SOUL STONE ??? pic.twitter.com/7aC8qHdqvD — Vivek (@vimo_67) March 26, 2018

@DigitalAbdullah

@Blitzz_Krieg

Her: I bet he’s thinking about another woman



Me: Where could the soul stone possibly be if it’s not in wakanda??? pic.twitter.com/QCr1kHym0A — Duwane Online Now (@Blitzz_Krieg) March 26, 2018

@koushik7496

Thanos: WHERE IS THE SOUL STONE?

Strange:(holds up a dog) Its inside this dog.

Thanos: (kills dog)ha, that was your plan?

Strange:Wait for it….

John Wick: Hey, have you guys seen my new dog?

Thanos: pic.twitter.com/zLfcVNIUfp — BLACK PANTHER IS FUCKING AMAZING (@koushik7496) March 18, 2018

@AdriannaBertola

@DanCasey