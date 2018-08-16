Marvel Features the Ultimate Thanos Cosplay in New Video

Marvel fans have certainly gone to great lengths to show their love for Thanos, but a newly-released cosplay video might be one of the best among them.

Marvel’s official Facebook account recently shared a video, which showcases how cosplayer and visaul effects artist Lee Hurley transforms into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Thanos (Josh Brolin). You can check it out below.

The end result is pretty breathtaking, with Hurley looking quite a lot like the CGI counterpart seen in Infinity War.

“One of the great things about these movies, visual effects technology is always evolving.” co-director Anthony Russo said of the technology that brought Thanos to life. “Every couple years, you’re able to make a leap forward, in some respect. To bring something to the screen, in an execution level that you haven’t quite seen before. That’s what’s so exciting about it. Whether it be something like skinny Steve [Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger], or whatever the case may be. As that technology evolves, we are able to bring more and more of what Josh Brolin can do, as a performer, into the fabric and the texture of what Thanos is, in a way that we are extremely excited about.”

Even with Thanos being brought to life through various digital effects, the end result is pretty compelling to watch onscreen, allowing fans to focus more on the character’s increasingly-complicated motivations.

“That’s I think, one of the most unnerving things about Thanos, is that there is a nobility in him, you know? It’s not ego, it’s not power,” Joe Russo explained during the film’s commentary track. “He basically looks at himself as a servant and when he’s finished with his service, he rests.”

With Thanos set to appear in next year’s Avengers 4, could we see the character’s MCU tenure stretch beyond that?

“You know what, I don’t know what the future brings and who knows, but [I] love the idea of something infinite like this,” Brolin said in a recent interview. “I’ve never been involved in sequels. The fact that we’ve done some of Avengers 2, oh sorry, Avengers 4 but Infinity War 2, I’m going back. I’m going to do more, and we’re going to do some re-shoots and all that. So, I’m excited about all that.”

“I love the Russos.” Brolin continued. “I love working on Avengers. I didn’t think I was going to and I actually loved it. I didn’t even like it. I loved it. I like playing that character. It’s a Brando-esqe, Apocalyptic Now character and it’s fun, but you know, I don’t know. I don’t know what the future holds. I’ve been surprised my entire career, so we’ll see.”

