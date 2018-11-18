‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ ‘Black Panther’ Among Best Buy’s Early Black Friday Deals Going Live Tonight

Best Buy will soon launch member-exclusive early access to its Black Friday deals, which features lower-than-ever prices on numerous Marvel and DC 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray discs, including all time low prices for Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther.

The retailer’s early access sale, featuring select Black Friday deals exclusively for My Best Buy Elite and Elite Plus Members, will be held online only. Deals are expected to go live Sunday, November 18, between midnight and 5 a.m. Central Time.

Best Buy will then launch its early access sale Monday, Nov. 19, and Tuesday, Nov. 20, for all My Best Buy members, ahead of its general release Black Friday sale running Thursday, Nov. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 24, with deals available both in-store and online.

Among the offerings are more than 75 titles for $3.99, including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (Blu-ray), Suicide Squad (Blu-ray), Wonder Woman (Blu-ray), X-Men: Apocalypse (Blu-ray), and the animated Justice League Dark (Blu-ray), LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash (Blu-ray), Superman vs. The Elite (Blu-ray) and Teen Titans: The Judas Contract (Blu-ray).

More than 70 titles will be available in the $5.99 tier, including Deadpool (Blu-ray), Kingsman: The Golden Circle (Blu-ray), Logan (Blu-ray), and Spider-Man: Homecoming (Blu-ray).

Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Deadpool 2 on standard Blu-ray will be offered for just $6.99 each.

Over 40 Blu-rays will be available at the $7.99 price point, including the animated Batman Ninja and Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, The Death of Superman, the just-released Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, and 2017’s Justice League.

Also available for $7.99 are more than 20 4K Ultra HD titles, including 2004’s The Punisher, the first three Rambo movies, 1978’s Halloween and John Wick. The $9.99 tier includes 35 4K titles, among them Justice League, Deadpool, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Logan, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men: Apocalypse, The Dark Tower, The Fate of the Furious and Pacific Rim.

Marvel Studios’ three 2018 releases — Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp — will be priced at $14.99 each in the 4K Ultra HD format, a tier that boasts 55 titles, including Deadpool 2, Man of Steel, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Christopher Nolan’s three Batman entries, The Death of Superman, and Wonder Woman. The $14.99 price point is the lowest-ever for many of the titles offered in the premium format.

Also available at $22.99 in 4K Ultra HD are such high-profile releases as Incredibles 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Wreck-It Ralph, the X-Men trilogy, and Solo: A Star Wars Story.