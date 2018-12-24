‘Black Panther’ Lands 8 Nominations From Music City Film Critics’ Association

The awards nominations keep rolling in for Marvel’s Black Panther, which has proven itself to be much more than a success at the box office. Last week, the Music City Film Critics’ Association (based in Nashville, TN) released its inaugural list of annual award nominations, following in the footsteps of esteemed groups like the New York Film Critics Association. When the nominations were announced on Friday, Black Panther found itself on the list a whopping total of eight times.
While the film didn’t land a spot in the coveted Best Picture race, Ryan Coogler was recognized for his efforts with a nod for Best Director. Michael B. Jordan received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his villainous turn as Erik Killmonger.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Black Panther also received nominations for Best Song (“All the Stars”), Best Score, Best Sound, Best Sound Integration, Best Production Design, and Best Action Movie. The film’s eight nominations were the second-most of any film, trailing only A Star Is Born, which received 10.
Avengers: Infinity War was also nominated for Best Action Movie, while Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse landed nods for Best Animated Film and Best Song (“Sunflower”).
You can see the full list of Music City Film Critics’ Association 2018 Film Awards Nominations below. The winners will be announced on January 10th.
BEST PICTURE
A Star Is Born
BlackKklansman
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Vice
BEST DIRECTOR
A Star Is Born – Bradley Cooper
BlackKklansman – Spike Lee
Black Panther – Ryan Coogler
Roma – Alfonso Cuaron
You Were Never Really Here – Lynne Ramsay
BEST ACTOR
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Christian Bale – Vice
Ethan Hawke – First Reformed
Joaquin Phoenix – You Were Never Really Here
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
BEST ACTRESS
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Helena Howard – Madeline’s Madeline
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Toni Collette – Hereditary
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther
Rafael Casal – Blindspotting
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me
Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams – Vice
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Gemma Chan – Crazy Rich Asians
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
BEST YOUNG ACTOR
Adriano Tardiolo – Happy As Lazzaro
Ed Oxenbold – Wildfire
Na-Kel Smith – Mid-90’s
Sunny Suljic – Mid-90’s
BEST YOUNG ACTRESS
Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give
Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade
Helena Howard – Madeline’s Madeline
Thomasin McKenzie – Leave No Trace
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Incredibles 2
Isle Of Dogs
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Free Solo
Minding The Gap
Science Fair
Three Identical Strangers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor
BEST SCREENPLAY
BlackKklansman
First Reformed
Sorry To Bother You
The Favourite
Vice
BEST SONG
“All The Stars” – Black Panther
“It’s That Time Of Year” – Anna And The Apocalypse
“OYAHYTT” – Sorry To Bother You
“Shallow” – A Star Is Born
“Sunflower” – Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
BEST SCORE
Black Panther
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mandy
Mary Poppins Returns
BEST SOUND INTEGRATION
Annihilation
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born
Black Panther
Cold War
BEST SOUND
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born
Black Panther
First Man
Roma
BEST MUSIC FILM
A Star Is Born
Bohemian Rhapsody
Hearts Beat Loud
Mary Poppins Returns
Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Cold War
First Man
Mandy
Roma
The Favourite
BEST EDITING
BlackKklansman
First Man
Roma
Vice
Widows
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Black Panther
Crazy Rich Asians
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
The Favourite
THE JIM RIDLEY AWARD
A Star Is Born
Blaze
The King
BEST COMEDY
Crazy Rich Asians
Game Night
The Death Of Stalin
The Favourite
Vice
BEST HORROR FILM
A Quiet Place
Halloween
Hereditary
Mandy
Suspiria
BEST ACTION FILM
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Cold War
Roma
Shoplifters