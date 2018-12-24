‘Black Panther’ Lands 8 Nominations From Music City Film Critics’ Association

The awards nominations keep rolling in for Marvel’s Black Panther, which has proven itself to be much more than a success at the box office. Last week, the Music City Film Critics’ Association (based in Nashville, TN) released its inaugural list of annual award nominations, following in the footsteps of esteemed groups like the New York Film Critics Association. When the nominations were announced on Friday, Black Panther found itself on the list a whopping total of eight times.

While the film didn’t land a spot in the coveted Best Picture race, Ryan Coogler was recognized for his efforts with a nod for Best Director. Michael B. Jordan received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his villainous turn as Erik Killmonger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Panther also received nominations for Best Song (“All the Stars”), Best Score, Best Sound, Best Sound Integration, Best Production Design, and Best Action Movie. The film’s eight nominations were the second-most of any film, trailing only A Star Is Born, which received 10.

Avengers: Infinity War was also nominated for Best Action Movie, while Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse landed nods for Best Animated Film and Best Song (“Sunflower”).

You can see the full list of Music City Film Critics’ Association 2018 Film Awards Nominations below. The winners will be announced on January 10th.

BEST PICTURE

A Star Is Born

BlackKklansman

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Vice

BEST DIRECTOR

A Star Is Born – Bradley Cooper

BlackKklansman – Spike Lee

Black Panther – Ryan Coogler

Roma – Alfonso Cuaron

You Were Never Really Here – Lynne Ramsay

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Christian Bale – Vice

Ethan Hawke – First Reformed

Joaquin Phoenix – You Were Never Really Here

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

BEST ACTRESS

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Helena Howard – Madeline’s Madeline

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Toni Collette – Hereditary

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther

Rafael Casal – Blindspotting

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me

Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams – Vice

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Gemma Chan – Crazy Rich Asians

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

BEST YOUNG ACTOR

Adriano Tardiolo – Happy As Lazzaro

Ed Oxenbold – Wildfire

Na-Kel Smith – Mid-90’s

Sunny Suljic – Mid-90’s

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS

Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give

Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade

Helena Howard – Madeline’s Madeline

Thomasin McKenzie – Leave No Trace

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Incredibles 2

Isle Of Dogs

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Free Solo

Minding The Gap

Science Fair

Three Identical Strangers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor

BEST SCREENPLAY

BlackKklansman

First Reformed

Sorry To Bother You

The Favourite

Vice

BEST SONG

“All The Stars” – Black Panther

“It’s That Time Of Year” – Anna And The Apocalypse

“OYAHYTT” – Sorry To Bother You

“Shallow” – A Star Is Born

“Sunflower” – Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

BEST SCORE

Black Panther

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mandy

Mary Poppins Returns

BEST SOUND INTEGRATION

Annihilation

A Quiet Place

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

Cold War

BEST SOUND

A Quiet Place

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

First Man

Roma

BEST MUSIC FILM

A Star Is Born

Bohemian Rhapsody

Hearts Beat Loud

Mary Poppins Returns

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Cold War

First Man

Mandy

Roma

The Favourite

BEST EDITING

BlackKklansman

First Man

Roma

Vice

Widows

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Black Panther

Crazy Rich Asians

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

The Favourite

THE JIM RIDLEY AWARD

A Star Is Born

Blaze

The King

BEST COMEDY

Crazy Rich Asians

Game Night

The Death Of Stalin

The Favourite

Vice

BEST HORROR FILM

A Quiet Place

Halloween

Hereditary

Mandy

Suspiria

BEST ACTION FILM

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Cold War

Roma

Shoplifters